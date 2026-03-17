Amazon makes Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 even harder to turn down with an enhanced $250 discount









Normally priced at $799, that's marked down by a massive 250 bucks right now, which is an unmatched discount for any Pixel 10 model this year. That's right, you're looking at a Christmas-grade promotion here that's clearly unlikely to last long. Normally priced at $799, that's marked down by a massive 250 bucks right now, which is an unmatched discount for anymodel this year. That's right, you're looking at a Christmas-grade promotion here that's clearly unlikely to last long.

Google Pixel 10 $250 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





All the other color options and the 256GB variant (in all hues), mind you, are available at smaller discounts of between $150 and $200, so unless you have some kind of physical allergy to blue-coated smartphones, I believe you should take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal before it's too late.





Pixel 10 At $250 off its regular starting price, the 6.3-inchwith a Google Tensor G5 processor under the hood is incredibly just 50 bucks costlier than the 6.3-inch Pixel 10a with a Tensor G4 chip inside, and as you can imagine, the processing power is not the only key disadvantage of Big G's latest a-branded mid-ranger.





Pixel 10 The "vanilla"also shines brighter in the camera versatility, build quality, and memory departments, although in terms of battery capacity, a little compromise is made to keep the phone's profile as slim as possible.













Pixel 10 model, which is frankly a shocking difference that's not even partly justified (at least in my humble opinion). Speaking of the Galaxy S26 family, I should probably point out that its smallest and humblest member is now $350 costlier than this deeply discountedmodel, which is frankly a shocking difference that's not even partly justified (at least in my humble opinion).

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