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Amazon makes Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 even harder to turn down with an enhanced $250 discount

You almost certainly don't have a lot of time to get this one and only Google Pixel 10 model at this killer price.

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Google Pixel 10 in Indigo color
Indigo is the best Pixel 10 colorway, and if you don't agree, you're wrong. | Image by PhoneArena

If you were impressed with Amazon's $200 Pixel 10 discount last week (as I was) but somehow resisted a purchase until today, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger... as long as you dig the handset's Indigo paint job and you're okay with its entry-level 128GB storage configuration.

Normally priced at $799, that's marked down by a massive 250 bucks right now, which is an unmatched discount for any Pixel 10 model this year. That's right, you're looking at a Christmas-grade promotion here that's clearly unlikely to last long.

Google Pixel 10

$250 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo Color
Buy at Amazon

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All the other color options and the 256GB variant (in all hues), mind you, are available at smaller discounts of between $150 and $200, so unless you have some kind of physical allergy to blue-coated smartphones, I believe you should take advantage of this killer new Amazon deal before it's too late.

At $250 off its regular starting price, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 with a Google Tensor G5 processor under the hood is incredibly just 50 bucks costlier than the 6.3-inch Pixel 10a with a Tensor G4 chip inside, and as you can imagine, the processing power is not the only key disadvantage of Big G's latest a-branded mid-ranger.

The "vanilla" Pixel 10 also shines brighter in the camera versatility, build quality, and memory departments, although in terms of battery capacity, a little compromise is made to keep the phone's profile as slim as possible.


Overall, this is clearly a well-rounded high-end handset like very few in the sub-$600 segment at the time of this writing, and I think I could go so far as to label it the absolute best Android phone... for its price. If you have a few minutes, our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review is likely to convince you of that fact, especially if you tend to favor smaller devices (by 2026 standards) over giants like the Pixel 10 Pro XL or Samsung's hot new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Speaking of the Galaxy S26 family, I should probably point out that its smallest and humblest member is now $350 costlier than this deeply discounted Pixel 10 model, which is frankly a shocking difference that's not even partly justified (at least in my humble opinion).

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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