$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature

Samsung could be testing an emergency text by satellite feature for Samsung Messages.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps
The heading of the Samsung Messages listing in the Galaxy Store.
Samsung Messages is no longer the default messaging app on Galaxy phones. Despite being demoted and losing its default status, Samsung Messenger is not being phased out by Sammy. In fact, while analyzing apk version 16.1.02.2 of Samsung Messages, Reddit user Adriaaaaaaanoooodiscovered a couple of strings of code that indicate Samsung's desire to add an emergency satellite texting feature to the app.

Should Samsung Messages return as the default messaging app on Galaxy devices?

Vote View Result

The strings reveal that Samsung is working on this "Satellite Mode" for Samsung Messages, and it will work only with old-school SMS (Short Message Service). All of the great RCS (Rich Communication Services) features will not work with Samsung Messages' "Satellite Mode" such as the ability to send and receive high-quality photos and videos, get a read receipt and see a typing indicator. Additionally, multimedia files like pictures and videos cannot be sent in "Satellite Mode."

The strings of code read:

satellite_network_mode title

samsung_message-only-support_sms_when-satellite-network-mode

Samsung Messages lost RCS support as Samsung started taking the necessary actions to phase out Samsung Messages in favor of Google Messages. While completely removing Samsung Messages from its handsets was never fully realized by Sammy, in the middle of last year the South Korean manufacturer removed the app from its foldable phones. But even though the company did decide to replace Samsung Messages with Google Messages as its default messaging app, Samsung apparently wants to keep it alive.

Samsung is even working on other new features for its Messaging app including:

  • Birthday reminders
  • Emoji reactions
  • Live location sharing
  • Now Brief support
  • Sticker reactions

The ability to send emergency text messages by satellite is a feature offered by multiple U.S. carriers. Those on T-Mobile's highest-priced plans have the T-Satellite feature added to their service for free while those on less expensive plans or using other wireless providers can pay monthly for the service. Verizon has a similar service available on a limited number of devices. Verizon subscribers packing an eligible device do not have to pay for the service which gives them the ability to send an emergency text by satellite in areas with no cellular connectivity.

Apple also offers Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 and later models; it is supported by all three major U.S. carriers and is free for two years after the activation of a new iPhone 14 and later. Since the release of iOS 18, this feature is now available to send and receive text messages with friends and family when cellular service in unavailable.

Samsung could decide to eventually make Samsung Messages the default messaging app on Galaxy devices once again. And this time it could have the ability to get you out of a jam even if you're stuck in an area that doesn't have any cellular service.

If you have a Galaxy device, you can install Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store by clicking on this link.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless