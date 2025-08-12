The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature

Adriaaaaaaanoooo that indicate Samsung's desire to add an emergency satellite texting feature to the app. Samsung Messages is no longer the default messaging app on Galaxy phones. Despite being demoted and losing its default status, Samsung Messenger is not being phased out by Sammy. In fact, while analyzing apk version 16.1.02.2 of Samsung Messages, Reddit user discovered a couple of strings of code that indicate Samsung's desire to add an emergency satellite texting feature to the app.





Should Samsung Messages return as the default messaging app on Galaxy devices? Yes. It's better and has more features than Google Messages. No way! Google Messages is the best. I prefer the third-party messaging app I use on my Galaxy. Yes. It's better and has more features than Google Messages. 57.14% No way! Google Messages is the best. 42.86% I prefer the third-party messaging app I use on my Galaxy. 0%









The strings of code read:





satellite_network_mode title





samsung_message-only-support_sms_when-satellite-network-mode







Samsung Messages lost RCS support as Samsung started taking the necessary actions to phase out Samsung Messages in favor of Google Messages. While completely removing Samsung Messages from its handsets was never fully realized by Sammy, in the middle of last year the South Korean manufacturer removed the app from its foldable phones . But even though the company did decide to replace Samsung Messages with Google Messages as its default messaging app, Samsung apparently wants to keep it alive

Samsung is even working on other new features for its Messaging app including:

Birthday reminders

Emoji reactions

Live location sharing

Now Brief support

Sticker reactions





Verizon has a similar service available on a limited number of devices. The ability to send emergency text messages by satellite is a feature offered by multiple U.S. carriers. Those on T-Mobile's highest-priced plans have the T-Satellite feature added to their service for free while those on less expensive plans or using other wireless providers can pay monthly for the service.has a similar service available on a limited number of devices. Verizon subscribers packing an eligible device do not have to pay for the service which gives them the ability to send an emergency text by satellite in areas with no cellular connectivity.





iPhone 14 and later. Since the release of Apple also offers Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 and later models; it is supported by all three major U.S. carriers and is free for two years after the activation of a newand later. Since the release of iOS 18 , this feature is now available to send and receive text messages with friends and family when cellular service in unavailable.





Samsung could decide to eventually make Samsung Messages the default messaging app on Galaxy devices once again. And this time it could have the ability to get you out of a jam even if you're stuck in an area that doesn't have any cellular service.







If you have a Galaxy device, you can install Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store by clicking on this link