Google Messages is again changing how you keep track of your chats
You can now pin way more conversations.
Google Messages just got another upgrade that lets you pin even more conversations than before.
In the newest version of Google Messages, it’s been discovered that the app will once again raise the number of conversations you can keep pinned to the top. The limit started at three, then jumped to five, later to ten, and now – it’s twenty. Yep, you can now pin up to 20 conversations, doubling the previous cap of ten.
It’s not a huge update, but it’s one that will definitely help users who like to keep multiple important chats in sight. If you haven’t used the feature before, it’s pretty simple: open the Messages app, tap and hold on any conversation, and choose “Pin.” Once pinned, that chat stays locked at the top, no matter how many new messages roll in.
Google Messages has billions of users around the world and is constantly getting small tweaks and updates. This one might not sound exciting, but for people juggling lots of conversations, it could be surprisingly useful.
I personally don’t use Google Messages, but even if I did, I doubt this feature would matter much to me – I just don’t keep that many open threads. Still, I get why others would find it handy. What’s interesting, though, is how many updates Google has been pushing lately.
You can now pin up to 20 chats in Google Messages
You can pin up to 20 chats. | Image credit – Android Authority
A small change, but a welcome one
Of course, once you’ve pinned twenty chats, the list might start to feel a bit… long. New messages might slip further down the list, and you could easily miss something important – which sort of defeats the whole point of pinning conversations to begin with.
Google Messages is growing, but maybe a bit too much
It’s not just about one feature – it’s the combination of all the little ones that’s making the app feel heavier. We’ve seen new user profiles, screen effects, custom bubbles, reaction effects, Gemini AI integration, and now, even more pinned chats. Bit by bit, Google Messages is starting to lose that simple, clean feel it used to have.
