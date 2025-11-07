Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Google Messages is again changing how you keep track of your chats

You can now pin way more conversations.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
A person hand holding a phone on which the Google Messages logo is displayed.
Google Messages just got another upgrade that lets you pin even more conversations than before.

You can now pin up to 20 chats in Google Messages


In the newest version of Google Messages, it’s been discovered that the app will once again raise the number of conversations you can keep pinned to the top. The limit started at three, then jumped to five, later to ten, and now – it’s twenty. Yep, you can now pin up to 20 conversations, doubling the previous cap of ten.



It’s not a huge update, but it’s one that will definitely help users who like to keep multiple important chats in sight. If you haven’t used the feature before, it’s pretty simple: open the Messages app, tap and hold on any conversation, and choose “Pin.” Once pinned, that chat stays locked at the top, no matter how many new messages roll in.

A small change, but a welcome one


Google Messages has billions of users around the world and is constantly getting small tweaks and updates. This one might not sound exciting, but for people juggling lots of conversations, it could be surprisingly useful.

Of course, once you’ve pinned twenty chats, the list might start to feel a bit… long. New messages might slip further down the list, and you could easily miss something important – which sort of defeats the whole point of pinning conversations to begin with.

How many conversations do you usually keep pinned?

Vote View Result

Google Messages is growing, but maybe a bit too much


I personally don’t use Google Messages, but even if I did, I doubt this feature would matter much to me – I just don’t keep that many open threads. Still, I get why others would find it handy. What’s interesting, though, is how many updates Google has been pushing lately.

It’s not just about one feature – it’s the combination of all the little ones that’s making the app feel heavier. We’ve seen new user profiles, screen effects, custom bubbles, reaction effects, Gemini AI integration, and now, even more pinned chats. Bit by bit, Google Messages is starting to lose that simple, clean feel it used to have.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 11

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless