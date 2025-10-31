Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Has Google Messages become too cluttered in its mission to become the best messaging app?

Another app tweak is on its way, and it has us wondering if Google is losing sight of simplicity.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Editorials Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Android phone with the Google Messages app icon displayed
A new report shows Google Messages is testing yet another user interface tweak, this time for the text field. It’s just the latest in a long line of changes that has us wondering if Google's quest for features is making its main messaging app a bit of a mess.

What happened with Google Messages?


It seems like every other week, we're seeing a new feature or UI change being tested for Google Messages. This time around, a new report highlights that Google is ready to swap the famous hamburger menu for a context menu when selecting a message.

This might seem like a tiny, insignificant change, but it’s part of a much larger, more important story: the slow and steady "feature creep" that is transforming Google Messages from a simple texting app into a complex, all-in-one communication hub.

To understand why this is happening, you have to look at all the other features Google has been stuffing into the app recently.

A quick rundown of recent Messages updates


It’s not just one thing; it's the combination of many small additions that are making the app feel crowded. In the last year or so alone, we've seen:

  • New user profiles: A feature that lets you set a profile picture and name that's separate from your Google account or your phone's contact list.
  • Photomoji: The ability to create custom emoji from your photos.
  • Screen effects: Full-screen animated effects.
  • Custom bubbles: Ability to customize the bubble color and backgrounds of individual conversations
  • Reaction effects: Ability to react to a message with a thumbs up emoji, and animated hands pop up and dance around the message.
  • Animated emoji: Emoji that is...animated.
  • Voice moods: Adds personality to voice messages by incorporating nine different emotions.
  • Gemini AI integration: Building a full-fledged AI chatbot directly into the app, which also powers "Magic Compose" suggestions.

This new context menu UI is, ironically, an attempt to fix the clutter that all these new features have created. The old bar was getting too busy, so Google is trying to rearrange the furniture. The problem is, the room is just getting fuller.

Why is this feature-creep a big deal?


This all boils down to a central identity crisis for Google Messages. What is this app supposed to be?

Recommended Stories

For years, it was the clean, simple, stock-Android default. It was the "iMessage for Android" in spirit—a straightforward app that handled your SMS and its modern successor, RCS, without any fuss. It was reliable, clean, and fast.

But Google isn't just competing with iMessage, which remains a locked-down, (mostly) simple experience on Apple devices. Google's real global competitor, if we're talking Android, is WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is the king of features. It's a "super-app" in many countries, handling not just messages but also video calls, status updates (like Instagram Stories), business payments, and massive community "Channels." It is, by every definition, a very crowded app. But it's also what hundreds of millions of users are accustomed to.

Google is in a tough spot. To make RCS a viable competitor to iMessage and WhatsApp, it needs feature parity. It needs profiles, it needs better attachment options, it needs fun reactions, and it needs AI bells and whistles. The "good" side of this is that Google is actively developing its platform and giving users more tools.

The "bad" side is that in chasing this goal, Google Messages is losing its own identity. It's becoming heavy. You can see the complaints online: the app feels slower, settings are buried, and simple actions now require more taps. Many users just want an app that sends and receives texts quickly, not one that asks them to set up a profile or gets in the way with AI suggestions.

By trying to be both the simple, invisible default messaging app for carriers and a feature-rich, over-the-top messenger, Google Messages is becoming a jack of all trades and a master of none.

Do you feel that Google Messages is losing its way by adding too much to the UI?

Vote View Result

Is Google Messages losing its way?


So, to answer the initial question: no, it’s not just you. Google Messages is absolutely becoming crowded, and it often feels confusing.

Look, as someone who uses this app every single day, I appreciate the new tools and I actually like them, but I'd be lying if I didn't find it confusing sometimes, especially when —because of Google's staged rollouts — many features roll out to some users sometimes a whole month before everyone else gets them. It's confusing when not everyone has the same feature set available at the same time.

I use RCS constantly, I like the improved typing indicators, and I even use the text formatting on occasion. But there's a lot that has been added to the app that I will never use because their implementation feels clunky.

The new "Profiles" feature is a perfect example of this confusion. Why do I need a separate "Messages Profile" when I already have a Google Account profile and a contact card on my phone? It's just one more thing to set up and one more source of confusion when a contact's picture doesn't look right.

To be fair, Google's ambitions are huge. They are trying to single-handedly replace the aging SMS standard across the entire globe with RCS, and that's a monumental task. To do that, they have to convince not just users, but carriers and manufacturers, that their platform is the future. And "the future," in their minds, means features. Lots of features.

What I'd love to see is a "simple mode" or a "Lite" version of the app. As a techie, I make it my business to check all these new features and learn what they do. However, for non-techies and the elderly (for example, my own mother), this is just too much to handle. There's no way that she can keep up with all the changes that app has undergone. Let me turn off the AI, the profiles, and the effects, and just give me a clean, fast RCS/SMS client.

Ultimately, Google needs to decide what this app truly is. Right now, it feels stuck in the middle. It's not as elegantly simple as iMessage, and it's nowhere near as universally adopted as WhatsApp. It's an app with a serious identity crisis, and the UI is just reflecting that internal confusion.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless