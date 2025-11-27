Google Maps gets an impressive built-in power-saving feature — but only on these smartphones

iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Google Maps on an Android smartphone.
The Google Maps app on Pixel 10 phones is getting a new feature designed to help conserve battery life during navigation.

There are three main catches you need to be aware of


Navigation apps - whether it's Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze - consume a good amount of battery when used. That's because they require constant GPS and internet access, and keep your smartphone display on so you can better follow your route. In fact, whenever I use Google Maps for navigation, I make sure my device is plugged into a power source to avoid draining all my smartphone's juice just on navigation.

Google has introduced a built-in power-saving mode in Google Maps that aims to reduce the battery it consumes during navigation. For now, the feature is available only on the Pixel 10 line, but we hope Google will roll it out to previous Pixel models and other Android phones as well.

Follow these steps to enable this feature on the latest Google Pixel series:
 
  1. Open Google Maps, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner, and choose Settings
  2. Select Navigation
  3. Under the Driving Options section, turn on the toggle next to Power Saving Mode
  4. Start turn-by-turn navigation, then press the power button to activate Power Saving Mode in Google Maps

Your smartphone will then display a simple, low-power map on the lock screen, showing only the essential details, such as your next turn along the route.

Google Maps will essentially use the Min Mode feature of the always-on display. For the record, this is a mode used to display a minimal and persistent version of an app's interface that consumes less battery. Instead of the usual colorful visuals, Google Maps will switch to a monochrome theme and will run on a lower refresh rate and decreased brightness.

There are two other things to keep in mind when using this feature. First, it can only be used in portrait orientation. If you try switching to landscape mode, you'll see a pop-up saying that landscape mode isn't available when the power saving mode is on.

Second, the feature is currently limited to driving mode, and it's unclear why Google chose this approach. If you're introducing a power saving feature, why restrict it to only one mode? Don't users who navigate with Google Maps while jogging or riding a bike also want to save battery? We really hope this limitation is removed because it doesn't make sense to confine such a useful concept to a specific navigation type.

Is the power-saving mode enough to make you choose Google Maps over other navigation apps?

Vote View Result

Definitely a must-have feature


Google Maps' power saving mode is definitely going to be a helpful feature, especially during long trips when you constantly need to check directions. Other navigation apps like Waze and Apple Maps currently don't offer any built-in power-saving mode. However, you can still enable your smartphone's low power mode while using these apps to conserve battery life to some extent.

You also have the option to download offline maps. Although offline maps still require GPS access and keep your smartphone screen on, they do not need an internet connection like online maps. This can help your smartphone offer a better battery life compared to when you use online maps.

