Google is making a change to the development and production of high-end Pixel models





Recommended For You My next Pixel was the 6 Pro, one of the first phones to use AI in different ways such as with the Magic Eraser. I could complain about the crappy Exynos 5123 modem or the optical under screen fingerprint scanner that lags to this day. Yet, I still use my My next Pixel was the 6 Pro, one of the first phones to use AI in different ways such as with the Magic Eraser. I could complain about the crappy Exynos 5123 modem or the optical under screen fingerprint scanner that lags to this day. Yet, I still use my Pixel 6 Pro more often than my iPhone 15 Pro Max . Having Gemini as my full-time assistant is one reason why.

Google will pull development and manufacturing of high-end Pixel models out of China





Pixel 6 that allows the Google Assistant (now Gemini) to monitor a call so you can do other things while on hold and receive an alert when the other party returns to the call. This is known as Hold Assist om the iPhone. Apple's Call Screening is similar to the Pixel's Call Screen which weeds out callers not on your contacts list to find out their reason for calling and passes it on to you. Armed with that info, you can decide whether to take the call or not. The Pixel 6 series also included AI-based features that Apple copied in iOS 26 from Google , such as Hold for Me. The latter is the feature that debuted on thethat allows the Google Assistant (now Gemini) to monitor a call so you can do other things while on hold and receive an alert when the other party returns to the call. This is known as Hold Assist om the iPhone. Apple's Call Screening is similar to the Pixel's Call Screen which weeds out callers not on your contacts list to find out their reason for calling and passes it on to you. Armed with that info, you can decide whether to take the call or not.





Pixel 6 line, Google has been able to make small changes to the major design feature that started with that series. That would be the horizontal rear camera bar. Interestingly, Apple added a rear horizontal camera mount for the Since theline, Google has been able to make small changes to the major design feature that started with that series. That would be the horizontal rear camera bar. Interestingly, Apple added a rear horizontal camera mount for the iPhone 17 Pro models last year.





Which model will be your next Pixel? Pixel 10a-the budget model. 10.68% Pixel 11-the base model. 13.52% Pixel 11 Pro-lower priced premium model. 30.25% Pixel 11 Pro XL-top of the line model. 37.37% Pixel 11 Pro Fold-the next foldable model. 8.19% Vote 281 Votes





Talking with sources familiar with Google's intentions, Nikkei Asia says that the Alphabet unit will start developing and manufacturing high-end Pixel devices in Vietnam this year. Google already has a number of suppliers that it calls on in that region to assemble its products including Pixel smartphones. While New Product Introductions (NPI) for the Pixel, Pixel Pro and Pixel Fold will take place in Vietnam instead of China, the report says that development of the budget Pixel A series will remain in China.

New high end Pixel models coming in August





Next month, the Pixel 10a is expected to be released on February 27th . In August, we could see Google release the first models developed from scratch and manufactured in Vietnam such as the Pixel 11 ("cubs"), Pixel 11 Pro ("grizzly"), Pixel 11 Pro XL ("kodiak"), and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ("yogi"). All four models will be powered by the Tensor 6 application processor.





The popularity of Google's Pixel phones seems to be increasing each year. Apple's AI fiasco and the numerous delays in getting LLM Siri ready might have helped, but only among phone enthusiasts who really depend on the digital assistant on their handset to handle tasks and answer questions. Google will replace Google Assistant with Gemini this year although you can already do this on your Pixel. I strongly recommend that you do it now. Gemini gives you much more in-depth answers and it will also set alarms and timers for you as well.





Go to Settings > Apps > Assistant > Digital Assistants from Google. Toggle on Gemini. Even though you will have Gemini as your assistant, you'll still use the same "Hey Google" hotword to verbally give Gemini a task or ask a question.

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The first Pixel I owned was the Pixel 2 XL, a model that many consider to be the greatest Pixel of all time. A fantastic rear mounted fingerprint scanner unlocked the device in a jiff, and Google's computational photography was masterful. You might recall that the Pixel 2 series had a few bugs just after it was released, but I was lucky and purchased the phone after Google had ironed all of this out.