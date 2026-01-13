A new Google Pixel phone is apparently arriving next month

A Google Pixel 10a render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines





Google's mid-tier Pixel 10a is set to release next month in four colors, according to reliable leaker Roland Quandt

Landing so soon





Quandt says that the device will be available in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender hues. It will come in 128GB and 256GB variants, just like the Pixel 9a





The device will go on sale around mid-February, nearly two months earlier than its predecessor.





Android Headlines Pixel 9a . has shared some official-looking renders of the Obsidian model, which appear unchanged from the

New colors may be the only exciting thing about the Pixel 10a









The Pixel 10a is shaping up to be a very minor refresh over the Pixel 9a . Not only will the phone look identical to the outgoing model, thick bezels and all, but it will also retain largely the same specs, including a souped-up version of the Tensor G4 chip.



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Some secondary specs, such as brightness, may get bumped up, too, but whether that will make up for the lack of bigger changes remains to be seen.









Android Authority The new colors could be the phone's saving grace. points out that the Nest Cam Indoor also comes in Berry, which is a bright red hue. The Nest Thermostat is available in Fog, which is a light gray color with a greenish tint.





Would you buy the Pixel 10 if the rumors turned out to be true? No way! 44.78% Yeah, I need to upgrade. 5.97% Only if it costs less than the Pixel 9a 49.25% Vote 67 Votes

Is price the wildcard?





The Pixel 10a's rumored design and specs suggest Google wants to create greater differentiation between its high-end and budget devices. Pixel shipments grew 25 percent in 2025, and Google might want to capitalize on the popularity by nudging customers toward pricier models. It's almost like the company is setting up the Pixel 10a to fail.





If that's not the case, a lower price could be the thing that can salvage the phone, unless Google has a surprise up its sleeve.