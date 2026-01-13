Build your custom plan with Tello!

A new Google Pixel phone is apparently arriving next month

The Pixel 10a is slated to go on sale around mid-February.

6comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
google pixel 10a release date
A Google Pixel 10a render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines

Google's mid-tier Pixel 10a is set to release next month in four colors, according to reliable leaker Roland Quandt.

Landing so soon


 
Quandt says that the device will be available in Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender hues. It will come in 128GB and 256GB variants, just like the Pixel 9a.

The device will go on sale around mid-February, nearly two months earlier than its predecessor.

Android Headlines has shared some official-looking renders of the Obsidian model, which appear unchanged from the Pixel 9a.

New colors may be the only exciting thing about the Pixel 10a



The Pixel 10a is shaping up to be a very minor refresh over the Pixel 9a. Not only will the phone look identical to the outgoing model, thick bezels and all, but it will also retain largely the same specs, including a souped-up version of the Tensor G4 chip. 

Recommended For You
Some secondary specs, such as brightness, may get bumped up, too, but whether that will make up for the lack of bigger changes remains to be seen.


The new colors could be the phone's saving grace. Android Authority points out that the Nest Cam Indoor also comes in Berry, which is a bright red hue. The Nest Thermostat is available in Fog, which is a light gray color with a greenish tint.

Would you buy the Pixel 10 if the rumors turned out to be true?
No way!
44.78%
Yeah, I need to upgrade.
5.97%
Only if it costs less than the Pixel 9a
49.25%
67 Votes

Is price the wildcard?


The Pixel 10a's rumored design and specs suggest Google wants to create greater differentiation between its high-end and budget devices. Pixel shipments grew 25 percent in 2025, and Google might want to capitalize on the popularity by nudging customers toward pricier models. It's almost like the company is setting up the Pixel 10a to fail.

If that's not the case, a lower price could be the thing that can salvage the phone, unless Google has a surprise up its sleeve.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (6)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Latest News
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.
The repetitive specs and excessive US prices of Motorola's Razr (2026) and Razr+ (2026) are here
The repetitive specs and excessive US prices of Motorola's Razr (2026) and Razr+ (2026) are here
Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick
Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick
The archenemy of Apple and Samsung beats both giants in the wider foldable race
The archenemy of Apple and Samsung beats both giants in the wider foldable race