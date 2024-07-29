Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services
Switch devices in the middle of a call or connect to your hotspot with just a tap | Image credits: Google
Google promised back in May it will release new experiences that will allow Android users to seamlessly switch between their devices without having to interrupt what they’re doing. Call casting and Instant hotspot were among the first new features introduced as part of Google’s Better Together initiative, but they weren’t really available until more recently.
Starting this week, Call casting and Instant hotspot are making their way to Android users, according to 9to5google. With Instant hotspot, users can connect their Android tablet or Chromebook to their phone’s hotspot with one tap, skipping any intermediary steps like typing in a password.
On the other hand, Call casting allows users to switch between their connected Android devices in the middle of a Google Meet call by simply tapping the Cast icon.
As Google points out, Call casting is only available for certain apps. Also, the Mountain View company says that some data about users’ devices may be shared with those apps when switching devices.
As far as Instant hotspot goes, it’s important to mention that this isn’t available on Samsung devices. Google says that those with Samsung devices should take advantage of the auto-hotspot feature instead.
Cross-device services will not be available on Android Go devices and require two or more Android phones or tablets running Android 11 and up. You’ll also need Bluetooth to be enabled, along with a Google Account that you’re signed in to on both devices.
To start using these Cross-device services on your Android device, simply head to Settings / Google / Devices & sharing / Cross-device services. You’ll have to create a device group by enabling Call casting and Internet sharing / Instant hotspot features on the devices you plan to use.
