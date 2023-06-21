After three more months, the Pixel Watch will finally be able to do this
One of the biggest work-in-progress projects that Google has ever embarked on is called the Pixel Watch. And even despite its issues, it still makes for a beautiful timepiece and maybe even one of the best smartwatches around.
The fact that Google makes WearOS — which powers the thing — might have something to do with that last bit. This has helped the company get more out of the smartwatch to an extent, where the UI design almost manages to mask the huge bezels. Almost.
Still though, the majority of complaints — beyond the occasional bug, but that’s more of an iconic part of WearOS itself — is lack of synchronization between the Pixel Watch and Android phones, even ones from Google like the Pixel 7 or Pixel 6a.
So! Prime suspects? Bedtime Mode and Do Not Disturb. I mean, those had to be total no-brainers, but somehow it took Google this long — since October of 2022 — to start working on adding them.
Imagine having your phone on DND only for someone to call you and provoke your watch to ring out in the middle of a meeting. Ugh. Or how about your favorite time-waster gacha game sending you an “Energy Refilled” notification during Bedtime Mode, only for your watch to ping you while you sleep. Totalbummer!
From what the 9to5Google team has uncovered, it seems that Google isn’t planning on forcing you to do this, though. This will be an option that you will be able to select through Settings. When will you be able to do that, however?
The next Pixel Feature Drop is expected during September of 2023, so you’ve still got about three months of waiting. But hey — at least now you know it’s finally coming.
9to5Google’s team, however, has uncovered traces of exactly this type of sync in the latest version of the Pixel Watch companion app.
One of these watches can sync DND and Bedtime Mode right now. The other not so much. | Image credit - PhoneArena
So, this new feature will basically remove the possibility of these cringe-worthy and nerve-wracking occurrences. Instead, as long as you have either option toggled on, on either of your devices, it will transfer over to the other one. Which also means that in theory, you’ll be able to activate DND quickly through your Pixel Watch, which is rather neat.
