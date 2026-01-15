Google is testing UI improvements for Android 17

Google looks to separate Notifications and Quick Settings with Android 17





Some Android manufacturers including Samsung, already have something similar included with their UIs. If the rumor becomes reality, no skin will be necessary for manufacturers to offer this feature in Android 17. Pixel users, on the other hand, will apparently have the option of leaving things as they are now, or the "combined" view, or select the new "separate" layout. Most likely, Pixel users will be able to decide which layout they want on their phone by going to Settings > Notifications.





Do you like separating Notifications and Quick Settings? Yes. It makes the screen look cleaner. 46.55% No. Why change things up? 44.83% I don't know. 8.62% Vote 58 Votes







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When you can expect to receive Android 17





Another leak suggests that in Android 17, Google will separate the Internet and Wi-Fi toggles, which Google brought together in Android 12 to prevent a user from accidentally disconnecting his/her phone. The new layouts being tested will load faster while offering one-tap access. This way, if someone does disconnect their phone by accident, it can quickly be reset with the proper toggle enabled.









The stable version of Android 17 is expected to be released this coming June. The Android 17 Developer Preview is already delayed and could show up later this month with the public beta of Android 17 starting after the Developer Preview is launched. Android 17 will be the final system update for the Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a

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Currently, when Android users swipe down from the top of the screen of their phones, they can see their notifications with Quick Settings on top. Scroll down some more to see more Quick Settings. You can swipe to the right to see permissions and other settings. Google is reportedly testing a way to separate the Quick Settings part from the notifications in Android 17. Swiping down the left edge will show only notifications, swiping down from the right edge will show the Quick Settings.