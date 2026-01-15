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Google is testing UI improvements for Android 17

Google is reportedly working on Quick Settings and Notifications, and the Internet and Wi-Fi toggles.

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The Android Droid bug walks through a drawn phone screen.
Currently, when Android users swipe down from the top of the screen of their phones, they can see their notifications with Quick Settings on top. Scroll down some more to see more Quick Settings. You can swipe to the right to see permissions and other settings. Google is reportedly testing a way to separate the Quick Settings part from the notifications in Android 17. Swiping down the left edge will show only notifications, swiping down from the right edge will show the Quick Settings.

Google looks to separate Notifications and Quick Settings with Android 17


Some Android manufacturers including Samsung, already have something similar included with their UIs. If the rumor becomes reality, no skin will be necessary for manufacturers to offer this feature in Android 17. Pixel users, on the other hand, will apparently have the option of leaving things as they are now, or the "combined" view, or select the new "separate" layout. Most likely, Pixel users will be able to decide which layout they want on their phone by going to Settings > Notifications.

Do you like separating Notifications and Quick Settings?
Yes. It makes the screen look cleaner.
46.55%
No. Why change things up?
44.83%
I don't know.
8.62%
58 Votes

The leak, which was posted on Telegram by Mystic Leaks, notes that on foldable Pixel models and the Pixel Tablet, users might not have the option to keep the current "combined view." Well, let me rephrase that. On a foldable Pixel, the cover screen might allow the user to pick between "combined" and "separate," but that won't be the case for the internal display.

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When you can expect to receive Android 17

Another leak suggests that in Android 17, Google will separate the Internet and Wi-Fi toggles, which Google brought together in Android 12 to prevent a user from accidentally disconnecting his/her phone. The new layouts being tested will load faster while offering one-tap access. This way, if someone does disconnect their phone by accident, it can quickly be reset with the proper toggle enabled.

Screenshot of separate Internet and Wi-Fi toggles for Android 17.
Android 17 could separate the Internet and Wi-Fi toggles. | Image credit-Mystic Leaks

The stable version of Android 17 is expected to be released this coming June. The Android 17 Developer Preview is already delayed and could show up later this month with the public beta of Android 17 starting after the Developer Preview is launched. Android 17 will be the final system update for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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