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Samsung explains what caused ZONEofTECH's Galaxy Ring to swell

No, it's not what you think.

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Samsung Galaxy Ring placed in its case.
Samsung has finally made its official statement on what went wrong with its Galaxy Ring, which sent one of its users to the hospital last year.

No, there isn't any battery risk


In October last year, tech creator Daniel (aka ZONEofTECH) posted on X that his Samsung Galaxy Ring started swelling out of nowhere while he was wearing it. Things got worse later when he was denied boarding his flight due to the swollen ring. He later updated that, as a good gesture, Samsung covered the losses caused by the incident and collected the ring from him to investigate what exactly caused it to swell.

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The creator initially speculated that the problem stemmed from the ring's battery. This theory seemed correct, as several cases on online forums report users facing battery-related issues with their Galaxy Rings. One user complained that the battery fully discharged within three hours. Another faced a similar issue to ZONEofTECH, where their Galaxy Ring's battery also swelled.

The tech creator has posted the latest update on this matter, stating that both Samsung and a third-party independent agency have concluded their investigations, with both reaching the same conclusion. According to Samsung, the "swelling in Daniel's Galaxy Ring was caused by a crack in the internal moulding and that there was no wider product battery safety risk." However, neither Samsung nor the third-party agency could determine what exactly caused the crack in the Ring's internal molding.

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Which of the following do you think is the best smart ring?
Samsung Galaxy Ring.
42.86%
Oura Ring 4.
39.29%
Ultrahuman Ring Air.
3.57%
RingConn Gen 2.
3.57%
Amazfit Helio Ring.
10.71%
28 Votes

Samsung support is here to help




The battery is one of the key aspects of any health tracker like the Samsung Galaxy Ring. In our testing, we found it offers a solid five days of backup on a single charge. However, due to various external factors, the battery can sometimes expand—something that happened with Daniel's ring.

Fortunately, these are very rare cases, and they definitely don't indicate that there's any sort of big issue with the Galaxy Ring battery. In fact, battery swelling is so uncommon in smart rings that there haven't been any major complaints, regardless of brand. That said, Daniel also mentioned in his post that users experiencing any sort of battery issue with their Galaxy Ring should reach out to Samsung customer support right away.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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