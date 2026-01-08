Samsung explains what caused ZONEofTECH's Galaxy Ring to swell

No, there isn't any battery risk





Recommended For You

The tech creator has posted the latest update on this matter, stating that both Samsung and a third-party independent agency have concluded their investigations, with both reaching the same conclusion. According to Samsung, the "swelling in Daniel's Galaxy Ring was caused by a crack in the internal moulding and that there was no wider product battery safety risk." However, neither Samsung nor the third-party agency could determine what exactly caused the crack in the Ring's internal molding.



Recommended For You

Which of the following do you think is the best smart ring? Samsung Galaxy Ring. 42.86% Oura Ring 4. 39.29% Ultrahuman Ring Air. 3.57% RingConn Gen 2. 3.57% Amazfit Helio Ring. 10.71% Vote 28 Votes

Samsung support is here to help

Samsung Galaxy Ring – Update #3



It’s been just over three months since my last update, and I can finally share where things stand.



Samsung has now completed its investigation into my Galaxy Ring. The process took longer than expected because, in addition to Samsung’s own… https://t.co/fmGKeEoZJE — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) January 7, 2026



The battery is one of the key aspects of any health tracker like the Samsung Galaxy Ring .



The battery is one of the key aspects of any health tracker like the Samsung In our testing , we found it offers a solid five days of backup on a single charge. However, due to various external factors, the battery can sometimes expand—something that happened with Daniel's ring.

Fortunately, these are very rare cases, and they definitely don't indicate that there's any sort of big issue with the Galaxy Ring battery. In fact, battery swelling is so uncommon in smart rings that there haven't been any major complaints, regardless of brand. That said, Daniel also mentioned in his post that users experiencing any sort of battery issue with their Galaxy Ring should reach out to Samsung customer support right away.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible