Evolving "Hey Google": Will Gemini rewrite the future of digital assistants?

The days of "Hey Google, set a timer" might be numbered with the new AI-powered chatbot shaking up the digital assistant scene. But will it rewrite the future completely? Let's explore.

From ELIZA to Gemini: A history of human-computer conversation







To glimpse into the future, let's take a trip back to the past first. It all started way back in the 1960s. ELIZA (female names seem to be the preferred choice), a primitive chatbot developed by Joseph Weizenbaum at MIT, laid the groundwork for how we interact with our devices today.



Fun fact : ELIZA even tricked people into thinking it was human. Imagine Weizenbaum's shock when his own secretary kicked him out for some quality chat time with ELIZA. This experience birthed the ELIZA effect, where people see human-like qualities in computers. It is a reminder that even basic AI can tap into our deep desire for connection, blurring the lines between humans and machines in our interactions with virtual assistants (just watch the movie “Her”).







Voice recognition took things further, with programs like Harpy, understanding a whopping 1,000 words (impressive for the 70s!). Then came the 90s and IBM's big moves: integrating speech recognition into PCs and launching Simon, the first smartphone that laid the foundation for integrating smart virtual assistants into mobile devices. To glimpse into the future, let's take a trip back to the past first. It all started way back in the 1960s. ELIZA (female names seem to be the preferred choice), a primitive chatbot developed by Joseph Weizenbaum at MIT, laid the groundwork for how we interact with our devices today.: ELIZA even tricked people into thinking it was human. Imagine Weizenbaum's shock when his own secretary kicked him out for some quality chat time with ELIZA. This experience birthed the ELIZA effect, where people see human-like qualities in computers. It is a reminder that even basic AI can tap into our deep desire for connection, blurring the lines between humans and machines in our interactions with virtual assistants (just watch the movie “Her”).Voice recognition took things further, with programs like Harpy, understanding a whopping 1,000 words (impressive for the 70s!). Then came the 90s and IBM's big moves: integrating speech recognition into PCs and launching Simon, the first smartphone that laid the foundation for integrating smart virtual assistants into mobile devices.