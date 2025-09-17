Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Google has opened the Android Beta program to all Pixel 10 devices

Your brand-new Pixel 10 can now get the beta version of Android.

By
0comments
Android Google Google Pixel
Google has opened the Android Beta program to all Pixel 10 devices
Google’s Android Beta Program is the best way to test the latest Android features before anyone else, and now even users of the latest Pixel devices can enroll.

You can enroll your Pixel 10 device in the Android Beta Program


Google launched the Pixel 10 series last month with Android 16 preinstalled, but the devices weren’t eligible for the Android Beta Program. That has now changed, and you can enroll your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the program and start receiving the beta software.

Initially, the change was spotted by Reddit users on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, but Google has since updated the official Android Beta Program page. The first build that Pixel 10 users can install is Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, which was released earlier today.

How to get Android Beta on your Pixel 10



If you are interested in trying the Android Beta, you first need to go to the program’s page and follow the instructions. After you’re done with that, you may need to wait up to 24 hours before being able to install the beta update on your device.

If you don’t receive a notification for the update, you can try to check if it’s available manually. You can do that through the System Update menu in Settings.

Do you use the beta versions of your phone’s OS?

Vote View Result


When you enroll and install the beta, you won’t lose any of the data on your device. However, if you want to roll back to the stable versions of Android, it would completely wipe your device. As with any other beta software, there’s a chance you may encounter various bugs, including ones that could limit the user experience. That’s why it may not be the best idea to enroll your daily driver.

It’s only natural


I stopped enrolling in any betas since I stopped carrying more than one smartphone, but I still understand the appeal. Trying new features before anyone else, seeing the design choices, and experiencing the bugs and issues that shape the software that all your friends will eventually use is fun. So, good news for the more adventurous Pixel 10 users.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

