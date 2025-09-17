Google has opened the Android Beta program to all Pixel 10 devices
Your brand-new Pixel 10 can now get the beta version of Android.
Google’s Android Beta Program is the best way to test the latest Android features before anyone else, and now even users of the latest Pixel devices can enroll.
Google launched the Pixel 10 series last month with Android 16 preinstalled, but the devices weren’t eligible for the Android Beta Program. That has now changed, and you can enroll your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the program and start receiving the beta software.
If you are interested in trying the Android Beta, you first need to go to the program’s page and follow the instructions. After you’re done with that, you may need to wait up to 24 hours before being able to install the beta update on your device.
If you don’t receive a notification for the update, you can try to check if it’s available manually. You can do that through the System Update menu in Settings.
When you enroll and install the beta, you won’t lose any of the data on your device. However, if you want to roll back to the stable versions of Android, it would completely wipe your device. As with any other beta software, there’s a chance you may encounter various bugs, including ones that could limit the user experience. That’s why it may not be the best idea to enroll your daily driver.
I stopped enrolling in any betas since I stopped carrying more than one smartphone, but I still understand the appeal. Trying new features before anyone else, seeing the design choices, and experiencing the bugs and issues that shape the software that all your friends will eventually use is fun. So, good news for the more adventurous Pixel 10 users.
Initially, the change was spotted by Reddit users on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, but Google has since updated the official Android Beta Program page. The first build that Pixel 10 users can install is Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, which was released earlier today.
How to get Android Beta on your Pixel 10
Pixel 10 Pro comes with Android 16 preinstalled. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
It’s only natural
