Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google's Gemini UI to get a makeover with a cleaner, less intrusive overlay

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A hand holding a smartphone displaying the Gemini AI assistant.
Google loves experimenting with the UI of its products, and Gemini is no exception. The new design will make the floating overlay look cleaner and more streamlined, giving it a sleeker vibe than before.

A new report reveals that Google is working on an updated UI for the floating Gemini overlay in the latest app version (15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta). Right now, the floating overlay takes up a good chunk of the screen with a large text box at the bottom and a chip for asking about the screen or video, like on YouTube. In the new design, the text box gets smaller, and left-aligned suggestions are added at the top for a cleaner, more streamlined look.


The old and the new UI for the floating Gemini overlay. I Image credit – Android Authority

This change makes the overlay less intrusive by reducing its size, so it takes up less space on the screen. Plus, users won’t need to scroll horizontally to see suggestions anymore since they’re stacked on top of each other now. I’d say it’s a pretty solid upgrade to the app’s UI!

However, it looks like Google’s not stopping with just the overlay change. The Gemini extensions page is getting an update, too, with a new carousel for extension categories. Now, users can scroll horizontally to browse through the different categories and tap on one to jump directly to it.

This is a pretty handy feature, especially as the extensions list keeps growing longer. For instance, Gemini Extensions for WhatsApp, Google Messages, Home, and Phone have just started rolling out gradually.

In other Gemini news, it looks like Gemini Live is gearing up to chat with you about your files. On top of that, leaked screenshots hint that the release of Google’s Gemini 2.0 might be coming sooner than expected. Plus, Google has started testing a standalone Gemini app on iOS, bringing real-time AI to iPhones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless