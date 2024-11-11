See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Google tests standalone Gemini app on iOS, bringing real-time AI to iPhone

Google is expanding the accessibility of its Gemini AI on iOS with the test launch of a dedicated “Google Gemini” app. This standalone app could bring faster updates and fresh features, including Gemini Live, for iPhone users who rely on Google’s AI.

Previously integrated into the Google Search app, Gemini AI is now expected to offer a more streamlined experience on iOS 18 and future iOS versions.

Google Gemini AI launches as a standalone app on iOS


Since its release, Gemini on iOS has been housed within the Google app, where users had to navigate to the “Gemini” tab to access it. Google even updated the homescreen widget in September, allowing users to reach Gemini directly from their iPhone home screens. Now, with the standalone Google Gemini app, users may no longer need these workarounds to engage with Gemini AI.

The Gemini app isn’t merely a duplicate of what’s already available in the Google app; it includes a new feature called “Gemini Live.” This feature could allow Gemini to operate in real-time as users multitask, offering voice interaction and a hands-free experience while they move through other apps.

One early user in the Philippines demoed this feature, highlighting how Gemini Live can stay active with iOS’s Live Activity, delivering a more seamless AI experience.



Limited release in the Philippines, with a broader launch expected


Currently, the standalone Google Gemini app is only accessible in the Philippines, where select users have been able to download and test it. Users in the U.S. and other regions report seeing a message in the App Store that reads, “This app is not available in your country or region.” This suggests Google is conducting regional testing before expanding availability globally, a common practice for its new features.

Why Google is giving Gemini AI its own app on iOS


By giving Gemini AI its own standalone app, Google can expedite updates and enhance features specifically for iOS, which should create a more refined and responsive user experience.

For now, Gemini on iOS (available within the Google app) aligns with its web functionality on gemini.google.com, but a dedicated app could eventually allow iPhone users to access the same design and updates as the Android version.

As Google Assistant is also a standalone app on iOS, it’s no surprise to see Google pursuing a similar path for Gemini AI. If testing is successful, this standalone Gemini app could bring advanced AI tools directly to iOS, allowing iPhone users to enjoy a personalized and dynamic AI experience with new features like Gemini Live.

This news comes while Apple is still slowly releasing new AI features for the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max from last year — a process that will continue until Spring of 2025. 
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

