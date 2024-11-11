Google tests standalone Gemini app on iOS, bringing real-time AI to iPhone

The Gemini app isn’t merely a duplicate of what’s already available in the Google app; it includes a new feature called “Gemini Live.” This feature could allow Gemini to operate in real-time as users multitask, offering voice interaction and a hands-free experience while they move through other apps.



Limited release in the Philippines, with a broader launch expected

Currently, the standalone Google Gemini app is only accessible in the Philippines, where select users have been able to download and test it. Users in the U.S. and other regions report seeing a message in the App Store that reads, “This app is not available in your country or region.” This suggests Google is conducting regional testing before expanding availability globally, a common practice for its new features.



By giving Gemini AI its own standalone app, Google can expedite updates and enhance features specifically for iOS, which should create a more refined and responsive user experience.





For now, Gemini on iOS (available within the Google app) aligns with its web functionality on gemini.google.com, but a dedicated app could eventually allow iPhone users to access the same design and updates as the Android version.



As Google Assistant is also a standalone app on iOS, it’s no surprise to see Google pursuing a similar path for Gemini AI. If testing is successful, this standalone Gemini app could bring advanced AI tools directly to iOS, allowing iPhone users to enjoy a personalized and dynamic AI experience with new features like Gemini Live.