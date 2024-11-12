Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Gemini Live seems to be getting ready to talk with you about your files

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps
Gemini's home screen on a phone held by a person's hand.
Google has been discovered to be prepping Gemini Live to work with uploaded files. Gemini will be suggesting you move to Live when you make an upload, but this functionality is not yet enabled.

The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of the Google app that Gemini Live will be getting ready to work with your files.

Right now, Gemini AI, Google's generative AI chatbot, is able to do quite a lot of things. It can answer questions and help you generate pictures, but it's also capable of getting work done for you. Gemini Advanced users are able to upload files like text documents and complicated spreadsheets and have the AI work on them.

Right now, Gemini can modify files or summarize the information within. But as with any tech, it's evolving and now Google is working on prepping Gemini Live to interact with you about the files in a conversational style.

The strings of code discovered in the Google app version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta suggest that Gemini will recognize when you're adding a file (be it a direct upload or via Drive), and suggest you move to Gemini Live. There, you will be able to have a contextual conversation about what it is you want to do with the file.

Right now, the feature isn't activated, so it's unclear what Gemini Live would be able to do with your file. There is no official timeline for when this feature will be released, and it's not even being tested right now. There's still plenty of time for the feature to evolve, and we're curious to see what exactly it will do.

Gemini Live allows you to have a more natural conversation, and that makes it different than the regular Gemini. Live allows you to interrupt it and have a back-and-forth more reminiscent of a conversation with a person instead of chatting with a bot. Also, you can talk to it with voice, and it can respond to you with voice as well.

I think generative AI is very useful, and I've been taking advantage of it to do annoying stuff I don't like to deal with. I'm all about adding the option to work with files in a conversational manner which would be possible thanks to Gemini Live.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless