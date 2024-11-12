Gemini Live seems to be getting ready to talk with you about your files
Google has been discovered to be prepping Gemini Live to work with uploaded files. Gemini will be suggesting you move to Live when you make an upload, but this functionality is not yet enabled.
The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of the Google app that Gemini Live will be getting ready to work with your files.
Right now, Gemini can modify files or summarize the information within. But as with any tech, it's evolving and now Google is working on prepping Gemini Live to interact with you about the files in a conversational style.
Right now, the feature isn't activated, so it's unclear what Gemini Live would be able to do with your file. There is no official timeline for when this feature will be released, and it's not even being tested right now. There's still plenty of time for the feature to evolve, and we're curious to see what exactly it will do.
I think generative AI is very useful, and I've been taking advantage of it to do annoying stuff I don't like to deal with. I'm all about adding the option to work with files in a conversational manner which would be possible thanks to Gemini Live.
Right now, Gemini AI, Google's generative AI chatbot, is able to do quite a lot of things. It can answer questions and help you generate pictures, but it's also capable of getting work done for you. Gemini Advanced users are able to upload files like text documents and complicated spreadsheets and have the AI work on them.
The strings of code discovered in the Google app version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta suggest that Gemini will recognize when you're adding a file (be it a direct upload or via Drive), and suggest you move to Gemini Live. There, you will be able to have a contextual conversation about what it is you want to do with the file.
Gemini Live allows you to have a more natural conversation, and that makes it different than the regular Gemini. Live allows you to interrupt it and have a back-and-forth more reminiscent of a conversation with a person instead of chatting with a bot. Also, you can talk to it with voice, and it can respond to you with voice as well.
