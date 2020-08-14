Google allegedly blocked OnePlus and LG from pre-installing Epic Games app

Google blocked LG and OnePlus deals, Epic Games claims



Similar tactics blocked any possible agreements with LG too. Epic Games claims to have been told by LG that “its contract with Google did not allow it to enable the direct distribution of apps, and that the OEM could not offer any functionality that would install and updated Epic Games expect through Google Play Store.” According to OnePlus, Google was “particularly concerned that the Epic Games app would have the ability to potentially install and updated multiple games with a silent install bypassing the Google Play Store.” The plan was to pre-install the Epic Games store on OnePlus smartphones worldwide, but Google swiftly stepped in and blocked the agreement. For unknown reasons, though, Google made an exception for the Indian market.

OnePlus and Epic Games recently reached a deal, according to the lawsuit, that would see the latter develop an improved version of Fortnite with a higher refresh rate in exchange for OnePlus pre-installing the Epic Games app on its smartphones.