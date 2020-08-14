Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Google allegedly blocked OnePlus and LG from pre-installing Epic Games app

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 14, 2020, 9:51 AM
Google allegedly blocked OnePlus and LG from pre-installing Epic Games app
Epic Games recently launched lawsuits against Apple and Google. The filings claim both companies actively engage in monopolistic and anti-competitive behaviour when managing their respective app stores. 

In both listings, the Fortnite developer goes into great detail, but the one aimed at Google includes some unexpected claims (via 9To5Google).

Google blocked LG and OnePlus deals, Epic Games claims


OnePlus and Epic Games recently reached a deal, according to the lawsuit, that would see the latter develop an improved version of Fortnite with a higher refresh rate in exchange for OnePlus pre-installing the Epic Games app on its smartphones.

The plan was to pre-install the Epic Games store on OnePlus smartphones worldwide, but Google swiftly stepped in and blocked the agreement. For unknown reasons, though, Google made an exception for the Indian market.

According to OnePlus, Google was “particularly concerned that the Epic Games app would have the ability to potentially install and updated multiple games with a silent install bypassing the Google Play Store.” 

Similar tactics blocked any possible agreements with LG too. Epic Games claims to have been told by LG that “its contract with Google did not allow it to enable the direct distribution of apps, and that the OEM could not offer any functionality that would install and updated Epic Games expect through Google Play Store.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you
Popular stories
You got sad there are no earbuds in the US Note 20 box, so Samsung will give you a set
Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless