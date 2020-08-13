LG's next mid-range 5G smartphone to be unveiled in late August
Specs-wise, the Q92 5G is a typical mid-range Android smartphone, it's just the 5G support that adds to the standard formula. For that to be possible, LG included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
On the back, the phone packs a quad-camera (48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP), while in the front there's a secondary 32MP selfie snapper. Also, LG Q92 5G boasts a huge 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.
Noticeable from the picture, the LG Q92 5G lacks a fingerprint sensor on the back, but that's because the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We have no clue whether or not the phone will be introduced in the US at some point this year, but we'll let you know once we have more info.