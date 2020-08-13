Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

LG Android

LG's next mid-range 5G smartphone to be unveiled in late August

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 13, 2020, 1:33 PM
LG's next mid-range 5G smartphone to be unveiled in late August
LG is not done with 5G in 2020, so we're expecting more devices from the South Korean company in the coming months. The next 5G-enabled smartphone to be released by LG is likely to be the Q92 5G, a mid-range handset that we've already talked about in past.

Korean social media platform Naver Cafe (via MySmartPrice) leaked the phone's full specs and a picture of the Q92 5G. Also, from what we've been able to learn until now, LG Q92 5G pre-orders are expected to open on August 21 before that game will go on sale on August 28. The phone will be introduced in South Korea initially, and it will cost around $460.

Specs-wise, the Q92 5G is a typical mid-range Android smartphone, it's just the 5G support that adds to the standard formula. For that to be possible, LG included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

On the back, the phone packs a quad-camera (48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP), while in the front there's a secondary 32MP selfie snapper. Also, LG Q92 5G boasts a huge 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Noticeable from the picture, the LG Q92 5G lacks a fingerprint sensor on the back, but that's because the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We have no clue whether or not the phone will be introduced in the US at some point this year, but we'll let you know once we have more info.

