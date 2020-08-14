Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

iOS Android Games

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 14, 2020, 4:17 AM
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic


After Apple took out its App Store commission wrath on Fortnite by kicking it out of its walled garden, now Google has done the same, and you can't find Epic Games' smash hit with a candle on the Play Store.

The reasoning? Well, Epic's troubled relationship with the percentage cut that the app store oligopoly takes from each in-app purchase. Given Epic's Fortnite scale, this situation may set one unpleasant precedent for Google and Apple, as Epic Games is now suing both for kicking it out.

The argumentation of the Silicon Valley juggernauts is that Epic's introduction of its own billing system within the app store entries violates their terms of service. According to Google's statement on the matter:

The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.

The Fortnite saga is an ongoing one, as Epic first launched the popular game app on its own website for sideloading, then agreed to be folded into the Play and App Stores, just to try and bend the system from within, with the resulting punishment from Google and Apple yesterday.

It will be pretty interesting to follow what Epic's arguments are in court, precisely on account of the fact that they may set a precedent for other freemium apps to follow, much to the chagrin of the app store holders. 

Given the mounting negative federal attitude against the cut that Google and Apple take from apps, and their monopoly over their ecosystems, including search and news, Epic may very well be looked at favorably in court.


