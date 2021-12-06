Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly0
Google Chat within the mobile app. The new feature doesn’t work on anything else other than 1:1 chats at least for the moment.
Simply select the phone or video icon in the top right cornet of a 1:1 chat to ring someone directly. Keep in mind though selecting “Join a call” from the Google Chat app will redirect to the Gmail app since this is where the call will take place.
The new feature is available by default on Android and iOS devices, but you’ll need to install the latest version of Gmail. According to Google, the updated version of Gmail is now rolling out to users on both Android and iOS platforms, although it will take around two weeks to reach everyone.