Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Get ready for a major Galaxy S26 Ultra battery disappointment

Samsung’s top-tier flagship might repeat its predecessors’ biggest mistake.

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Get ready for a major Galaxy S26 Ultra battery disappointment
The Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Ultra | Image credit — PhoneArena

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that one of the biggest hopes of Samsung fans for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is related to its battery. While some rumors have suggested we’re down for faster charging speeds, it appears that the company doesn’t plan to increase the battery capacity.

New documentation from China’s Quality Certification Center, spotted by SamMobile, describes a battery with a product number EB-BS948ABY and a capacity of 4,855 mAh. The number suggests that it would be the battery of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and its capacity is exactly the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.



If that listing is authentic, and there’s no reason to believe it isn’t, it means the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature the same 5,000 mAh battery as every top-tier Samsung flagship since 2020. Yeah, that’s not a typo – the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, S24 Ultra, and S25 Ultra all had the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

While that may disappoint many Samsung fans, it’s not all bad news about the S26 Ultra battery. Earlier reports suggested that the device would support 60W fast charging, which would be a notable improvement over the 45W supported since the release of the S22 Ultra.

Would you buy a Galaxy S26 Ultra if it has the same battery capacity?

Vote View Result


Samsung’s excuse for sticking with the same capacity for six years might be a combination of design concerns and optimizations. Just like every year, the combination of more efficient software and hardware could allow Samsung to squeeze more endurance from the same battery. On the other hand, the company might use a physically smaller battery with higher energy density and make the S26 Ultra much slimmer than previous models. All that’s just a speculation, but considering the company’s push to thin flagships with the S25 Edge, it makes sense.

I am firmly in the group of people who prefer a thicker device with a larger battery, and I believe we are a majority. However, providing a full day of autonomous work is what I need from my smartphone, and if Samsung can secure that with just 5,000 mAh, I’m down for a slimmer device. After all, Apple manages to squeeze fantastic endurance from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and its battery is even smaller. So, Samsung needs to focus on efficiency and really deliver outstanding results or risk losing the trust of its most loyal fans.

Recommended Stories

Get ready for a major Galaxy S26 Ultra battery disappointment
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 2

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless