Get ready for a major Galaxy S26 Ultra battery disappointment
Samsung’s top-tier flagship might repeat its predecessors’ biggest mistake.
The Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Ultra | Image credit — PhoneArena
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that one of the biggest hopes of Samsung fans for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is related to its battery. While some rumors have suggested we’re down for faster charging speeds, it appears that the company doesn’t plan to increase the battery capacity.
New documentation from China’s Quality Certification Center, spotted by SamMobile, describes a battery with a product number EB-BS948ABY and a capacity of 4,855 mAh. The number suggests that it would be the battery of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and its capacity is exactly the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Quality Certification Center listing for the potential Galaxy S26 Ultra battery | Image credit — SamMobile
If that listing is authentic, and there’s no reason to believe it isn’t, it means the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature the same 5,000 mAh battery as every top-tier Samsung flagship since 2020. Yeah, that’s not a typo – the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, S24 Ultra, and S25 Ultra all had the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity.
While that may disappoint many Samsung fans, it’s not all bad news about the S26 Ultra battery. Earlier reports suggested that the device would support 60W fast charging, which would be a notable improvement over the 45W supported since the release of the S22 Ultra.
Samsung’s excuse for sticking with the same capacity for six years might be a combination of design concerns and optimizations. Just like every year, the combination of more efficient software and hardware could allow Samsung to squeeze more endurance from the same battery. On the other hand, the company might use a physically smaller battery with higher energy density and make the S26 Ultra much slimmer than previous models. All that’s just a speculation, but considering the company’s push to thin flagships with the S25 Edge, it makes sense.
I am firmly in the group of people who prefer a thicker device with a larger battery, and I believe we are a majority. However, providing a full day of autonomous work is what I need from my smartphone, and if Samsung can secure that with just 5,000 mAh, I’m down for a slimmer device. After all, Apple manages to squeeze fantastic endurance from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and its battery is even smaller. So, Samsung needs to focus on efficiency and really deliver outstanding results or risk losing the trust of its most loyal fans.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: