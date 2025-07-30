$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s improved charging speeds confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally moving past 45W charging.

It has now been confirmed that next year’s Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature faster charging. This was found by a tipster who went digging into the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware, which mentions the charging speeds of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone.



The S26 Ultra is finally ditching Samsung’s standard 45W charging, and will instead charge at 60W. While that doesn’t sound like a big jump, especially considering budget smartphones that can charge much faster while costing less, it is definitely a nice improvement.

Do you think this is a good upgrade?

Unfortunately, it has also been more or less confirmed that the S26 Ultra will, yet again, come with a 5,000 mAh battery. There are many regulations that are keeping Samsung from using a bigger battery, but it’s still disappointing to see.

The 60W fast charging is supposed to make up for the 5,000 mAh battery, as Samsung can’t deny the progress that competing manufacturers have made. Silicon carbon batteries have allowed phones to ship with 7,500 mAh and even 8,000 mAh batteries. A 10,000 mAh battery has also seemingly been made, and will debut next year.



Faster charging isn’t the only long-awaited upgrade coming to Samsung’s top-end model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s cameras are being improved as well, and will allow for much better photography in darker environments.

Apple is also making moves to improve the battery on its Pro models. In fact, Samsung and Apple are diverging hardware strategies, with the latter choosing to make its phones thicker for better hardware. If that’s unacceptable to you, you’ll still have the iPhone 17 Air, though that has a laughably low battery capacity of 2,800 mAh.

Of course, the end goal that most tech enthusiasts are waiting for is for the two companies to adopt silicon carbon batteries. Though these batteries don’t last as long as standard Li-ion batteries, they do allow for much higher capacities in the same space. And, in my opinion, battery life is one aspect that Apple and Samsung are falling quite far behind in.

