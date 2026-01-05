Gemini comes to Google TV to make confusing TV menus a thing of the past





Gemini takes over the living room



At CES 2026,



Recommended For You Instead of just giving you a list of text when you search for something, the TV will now show you pictures, videos, and summaries. For example, if you ask about a complex topic, a new feature called "Deep dives" will create a narrated guide that is easy for the whole family to understand. At CES 2026, Google showed off a new update that changes how you use your TV. Instead of just being a place to pick a movie, the TV is getting smarter features powered by Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence. The main goal is to make the TV easier to talk to and more useful when you aren't watching a show.Instead of just giving you a list of text when you search for something, the TV will now show you pictures, videos, and summaries. For example, if you ask about a complex topic, a new feature called "Deep dives" will create a narrated guide that is easy for the whole family to understand.





What is coming to the big screen

Easier settings: You can now fix your TV’s picture or sound by just describing the problem. Saying "the screen is too dim" or "I can't hear the voices" will automatically adjust the settings for you.

You can now fix your TV’s picture or sound by just describing the problem. Saying "the screen is too dim" or "I can't hear the voices" will automatically adjust the settings for you. Fun with photos: You can search your Google Photos for specific people or memories right on the TV.

You can search your Google Photos for specific people or memories right on the TV. Creative tools: New features like Photos Remix, Nano Banana, and Veo let you turn your photos into art or create new images from scratch.

New features like Photos Remix, Nano Banana, and Veo let you turn your photos into art or create new images from scratch. Smarter answers: Search results will look better, using images and videos to answer your questions instead of just text.

These features are launching first on TCL TVs and will come to other Google TV brands in the coming months. These features are launching first on TCL TVs and will come to other Google TV brands in the coming months.



Recommended For You

Why this matters for your living room



Smart TVs have become very complicated over the years. While they have tons of features, actually using them can be a headache. Most people never change their picture or sound settings because the menus are full of technical terms and hard to navigate. By letting you just say what is wrong in plain English, Google is fixing one of the biggest annoyances of modern TVs.



This update also tries to make the TV useful even when you aren't watching a movie. By adding tools to search through your family photos or create digital art, Google is trying to make the TV the center of the home, rather than just a black screen that sits there when it's off. Smart TVs have become very complicated over the years. While they have tons of features, actually using them can be a headache. Most people never change their picture or sound settings because the menus are full of technical terms and hard to navigate. By letting you just say what is wrong in plain English, Google is fixing one of the biggest annoyances of modern TVs.This update also tries to make the TV useful even when you aren't watching a movie. By adding tools to search through your family photos or create digital art, Google is trying to make the TV the center of the home, rather than just a black screen that sits there when it's off.



What is the hardest part about using your smart TV? Adjusting the settings 13.33% Finding something to watch 13.33% Typing with the remote 66.67% Nothing. I find my TV very easy to use. 6.67% Vote 15 Votes





No more clicking through menus



The ability to control settings with natural voice commands is the standout feature here. The creative tools also sound fun, specifically for people who like to use their TV as a digital picture frame. However, the real win is simplicity. We will have to wait and see if these features are fast and responsive once they land on actual devices, specifically the upcoming TCL models.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible