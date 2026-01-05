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Gemini comes to Google TV to make confusing TV menus a thing of the past

The update is rolling out to TCL devices first before a wider release

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Google is adding its Gemini AI to Google TV to make finding content and adjusting settings much easier. The update lets you fix picture and sound issues just by talking, rather than digging through confusing menus.

Gemini takes over the living room


At CES 2026, Google showed off a new update that changes how you use your TV. Instead of just being a place to pick a movie, the TV is getting smarter features powered by Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence. The main goal is to make the TV easier to talk to and more useful when you aren't watching a show.

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Instead of just giving you a list of text when you search for something, the TV will now show you pictures, videos, and summaries. For example, if you ask about a complex topic, a new feature called "Deep dives" will create a narrated guide that is easy for the whole family to understand.

What is coming to the big screen


  • Easier settings: You can now fix your TV’s picture or sound by just describing the problem. Saying "the screen is too dim" or "I can't hear the voices" will automatically adjust the settings for you.
  • Fun with photos: You can search your Google Photos for specific people or memories right on the TV.
  • Creative tools: New features like Photos Remix, Nano Banana, and Veo let you turn your photos into art or create new images from scratch.
  • Smarter answers: Search results will look better, using images and videos to answer your questions instead of just text.

These features are launching first on TCL TVs and will come to other Google TV brands in the coming months.

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Why this matters for your living room

Gemini Google TV update
Gemini on Google TV. | Image credit — Google

Smart TVs have become very complicated over the years. While they have tons of features, actually using them can be a headache. Most people never change their picture or sound settings because the menus are full of technical terms and hard to navigate. By letting you just say what is wrong in plain English, Google is fixing one of the biggest annoyances of modern TVs.

This update also tries to make the TV useful even when you aren't watching a movie. By adding tools to search through your family photos or create digital art, Google is trying to make the TV the center of the home, rather than just a black screen that sits there when it's off.

What is the hardest part about using your smart TV?
Adjusting the settings
13.33%
Finding something to watch
13.33%
Typing with the remote
66.67%
Nothing. I find my TV very easy to use.
6.67%
15 Votes

No more clicking through menus


The ability to control settings with natural voice commands is the standout feature here. The creative tools also sound fun, specifically for people who like to use their TV as a digital picture frame. However, the real win is simplicity. We will have to wait and see if these features are fast and responsive once they land on actual devices, specifically the upcoming TCL models.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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