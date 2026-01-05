Gemini comes to Google TV to make confusing TV menus a thing of the past
The update is rolling out to TCL devices first before a wider release
0comments
Google is adding its Gemini AI to Google TV to make finding content and adjusting settings much easier. The update lets you fix picture and sound issues just by talking, rather than digging through confusing menus.
At CES 2026, Google showed off a new update that changes how you use your TV. Instead of just being a place to pick a movie, the TV is getting smarter features powered by Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence. The main goal is to make the TV easier to talk to and more useful when you aren't watching a show.
These features are launching first on TCL TVs and will come to other Google TV brands in the coming months.
Smart TVs have become very complicated over the years. While they have tons of features, actually using them can be a headache. Most people never change their picture or sound settings because the menus are full of technical terms and hard to navigate. By letting you just say what is wrong in plain English, Google is fixing one of the biggest annoyances of modern TVs.
The ability to control settings with natural voice commands is the standout feature here. The creative tools also sound fun, specifically for people who like to use their TV as a digital picture frame. However, the real win is simplicity. We will have to wait and see if these features are fast and responsive once they land on actual devices, specifically the upcoming TCL models.
Gemini takes over the living room
At CES 2026, Google showed off a new update that changes how you use your TV. Instead of just being a place to pick a movie, the TV is getting smarter features powered by Gemini, Google's artificial intelligence. The main goal is to make the TV easier to talk to and more useful when you aren't watching a show.
Recommended For You
Instead of just giving you a list of text when you search for something, the TV will now show you pictures, videos, and summaries. For example, if you ask about a complex topic, a new feature called "Deep dives" will create a narrated guide that is easy for the whole family to understand.
What is coming to the big screen
- Easier settings: You can now fix your TV’s picture or sound by just describing the problem. Saying "the screen is too dim" or "I can't hear the voices" will automatically adjust the settings for you.
- Fun with photos: You can search your Google Photos for specific people or memories right on the TV.
- Creative tools: New features like Photos Remix, Nano Banana, and Veo let you turn your photos into art or create new images from scratch.
- Smarter answers: Search results will look better, using images and videos to answer your questions instead of just text.
These features are launching first on TCL TVs and will come to other Google TV brands in the coming months.
Recommended For You
Why this matters for your living room
Gemini on Google TV. | Image credit — Google
Smart TVs have become very complicated over the years. While they have tons of features, actually using them can be a headache. Most people never change their picture or sound settings because the menus are full of technical terms and hard to navigate. By letting you just say what is wrong in plain English, Google is fixing one of the biggest annoyances of modern TVs.
This update also tries to make the TV useful even when you aren't watching a movie. By adding tools to search through your family photos or create digital art, Google is trying to make the TV the center of the home, rather than just a black screen that sits there when it's off.
What is the hardest part about using your smart TV?
Adjusting the settings
13.33%
Finding something to watch
13.33%
Typing with the remote
66.67%
Nothing. I find my TV very easy to use.
6.67%
No more clicking through menus
The ability to control settings with natural voice commands is the standout feature here. The creative tools also sound fun, specifically for people who like to use their TV as a digital picture frame. However, the real win is simplicity. We will have to wait and see if these features are fast and responsive once they land on actual devices, specifically the upcoming TCL models.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: