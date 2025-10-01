Google just made Gemini impossible to escape in your smart home with several new devices

Gemini is baked into the new Google Home devices

Google just took the wraps off its latest Home and Nest devices – and the theme is clear: Google just took the wraps off its latest Home and Nest devices – and the theme is clear: Gemini is everywhere . No matter what you pick, Gemini is part of the package. From cameras to speakers, these new gadgets are tuned for AI-powered experiences that go beyond the usual smart alerts and voice commands. On top of that, Google is working with Walmart to expand your choices across designs, sizes, and price points.

Nest cameras get sharper eyes and smarter brains





This is the third generation Nest Cam Indoor. | Image credit – Google



The spotlight is on three new wired devices: the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen). These are more than just security cams – they are data engines for Gemini, designed to deliver sharper alerts and smarter searches. The spotlight is on three new wired devices: the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen). These are more than just security cams – they are data engines for Gemini, designed to deliver sharper alerts and smarter searches.





The second generation Nest Cam Outdoor. | Image credit – Google



All three record in crisp 2K HDR with the widest field of view ever on a Nest device. The cams cover a sweeping 152-degree diagonal, while the new Doorbell hits a 1:1 aspect ratio with a massive 166-degree diagonal view – perfect for spotting packages on the ground or seeing a visitor head-to-toe. All three record in crisp 2K HDR with the widest field of view ever on a Nest device. The cams cover a sweeping 152-degree diagonal, while the new Doorbell hits a 1:1 aspect ratio with a massive 166-degree diagonal view – perfect for spotting packages on the ground or seeing a visitor head-to-toe.





The new Nest Doorbell. | Image credit – Google



Low-light performance has also taken a leap forward. Thanks to a new sensor and wider aperture, the cams are now 120% more light-sensitive, keeping video in full color well past dusk. For pitch-black nights, you still get powerful infrared night vision. Low-light performance has also taken a leap forward. Thanks to a new sensor and wider aperture, the cams are now 120% more light-sensitive, keeping video in full color well past dusk. For pitch-black nights, you still get powerful infrared night vision.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Gemini’s AI adds a fresh layer of smarts if you are on Google Home Premium: Gemini’s AI adds a fresh layer of smarts if you are on Google Home Premium:



Richer alerts – like “dog jumps out of playpen,” complete with zoomed-in previews.

– like “dog jumps out of playpen,” complete with zoomed-in previews. Search by asking – just say “What happened to the vase in the living room?” and see the clips.

– just say “What happened to the vase in the living room?” and see the clips. Home Brief – an AI-generated highlight reel of hours of footage.



But even without a subscription, you are not left empty-handed:



Zoom and crop your feed to track one area.

Intelligent alerts that spot people, vehicles, animals, and packages.

Expanded event history with six hours of 10-second video previews (double the old three hours).







Durability is also covered: the outdoor cam and doorbell are IP56-rated against dust, wind, snow, and rain. Colors include Snow, Hazel, Berry, and Linen, depending on the model.

The rollout starts October 1:



Nest Cam Indoor – $99.99

Nest Cam Outdoor – $149.99

Nest Doorbell – $179.99



They’ll be available in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Walmart steps in with ultra-budget smart cams





These are the new and cheaper onn devices. | Image credit – Google



In a surprise move, Google also teamed up with Walmart to bring its onn brand into the smart home space. The new onn Indoor Camera Wired ($22.96) and onn Video Doorbell Wired ($49.86) land October 1 at Walmart stores and online. In a surprise move, Google also teamed up with Walmart to bring its onn brand into the smart home space. The new onn Indoor Camera Wired ($22.96) and onn Video Doorbell Wired ($49.86) land October 1 at Walmart stores and online.



Recommended Stories These devices may be cheap, but they are still tied into the Google Home app, with 1080p live video and intelligent alerts. With a Google Home Premium subscription, they’ll work side by side with Nest devices, giving you Gemini-powered features like smart event history and alerts at a fraction of the price.



That means you don’t need to drop $100+ to start building a smart Gemini-powered setup – Walmart’s onn lineup lowers the barrier for anyone curious about upgrading their home security.

A new Google Home Speaker built for Gemini





Google Home Speaker comes in different colors to fit your style at home. | Image credit – Google



Last but not least, there’s a brand-new Google Home Speaker – and it’s designed as the ultimate Gemini hub for your living room. Last but not least, there’s a brand-new Google Home Speaker – and it’s designed as the ultimate Gemini hub for your living room.



The standout feature is a glowing light ring that changes to show you when Gemini is listening, thinking, or responding, giving a more expressive feel to interactions. The speaker also delivers balanced 360° sound, filling the room evenly no matter where it sits.



And for the first time, you can pair two Google Home Speakers with a Google TV Streamer to create a home theater setup with surround sound. Multi-room audio, stereo pairing, and grouping with Nest speakers are still there, of course. And for the first time, you can pair two Google Home Speakers with a Google TV Streamer to create a home theater setup with surround sound. Multi-room audio, stereo pairing, and grouping with Nest speakers are still there, of course.



The design is compact yet premium, with colors like Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry. Privacy is also addressed with a physical mic mute switch.



The Google Home Speaker launches in Spring 2026 for $99 across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Google’s Gemini-first home strategy is clear



This lineup makes it obvious: Google isn’t just sprinkling Gemini into its products – it’s building its entire home ecosystem around it. By opening the door to Walmart’s onn brand, Google is also making sure people on tighter budgets aren’t left out of the AI wave.





Would you bring Gemini AI into your home? Yes, I’m excited for the new Nest gear. Maybe, but only with the cheaper Walmart onn devices. No, I’m not interested in AI-powered smart homes. Yes, I’m excited for the new Nest gear. 0% Maybe, but only with the cheaper Walmart onn devices. 0% No, I’m not interested in AI-powered smart homes. 0%

Hook you with budget, upgrade you with Nest?



Here’s the interesting part: Google might be playing the long game. By giving everyone a taste of Gemini, whether through a $20 Walmart cam or a $99 Nest speaker, it’s getting people invested in the ecosystem. Once you are hooked on the AI smarts, moving up to Nest’s pricier (and more polished) gear becomes a natural step.



Of course, whether these devices live up to the hype will only be clear once they hit homes. The real test is still to come.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer