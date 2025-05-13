Google TV is getting Gemini AI, and it could change how you discover content

The assistant will also be able to help with broader questions like "What should I watch with the family tonight?" or "Find comedies from the 90s," and then pull in results from multiple streaming services without forcing you to dig through menus. The goal is to simplify the decision-making process and cut down on endless scrolling.Gemini on Google TV is also being designed to integrate with your Google account, so its suggestions can be informed by your viewing history across other devices, such as your phone or tablet. That kind of cross-device context could give Gemini an edge over traditional TV assistants, which tend to function in isolation.This update comes as streaming platforms continue to compete for viewer attention in an increasingly saturated market. Amazon recently upgraded Fire TV with its own AI-powered voice features, and Apple has been expanding Siri’s content recommendations on Apple TV. Google’s move to bring Gemini to the living room reflects the growing importance of smarter discovery tools in an era where the hardest part of watching TV is often choosing what to watch.If Gemini delivers on its promise, it could turn Google TV into more than just a streaming hub and might actually help users feel less overwhelmed and more understood when it’s time to unwind.