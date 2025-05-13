Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

Google TV is getting Gemini AI, and it could change how you discover content

Gemini AI will aim to make your TV smarter about what you actually want to watch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Gemini on Google TV header image
During today’s Android Show broadcast on YouTube, amongst all the exciting new design announcements, Google also revealed that Gemini AI is officially coming to Google TV. This move is part of a broader push to integrate Gemini across Android devices, but on TVs, the experience is designed to do more than just answer basic questions — it’s built to help users discover content in a more intuitive and personalized way.

Google says Gemini will soon be able to act as a smarter content assistant on Google TV, offering recommendations that go beyond what traditional algorithms surface. Rather than suggesting whatever is trending or recently added, Gemini is expected to take context into account to surface shows and movies that better match what you’re looking for at the moment. These include your past preferences, the time of day, and even your current mood.

Gemini on Google TV animation
Gemini on Google TV. | Image credit — Google


The assistant will also be able to help with broader questions like "What should I watch with the family tonight?" or "Find comedies from the 90s," and then pull in results from multiple streaming services without forcing you to dig through menus. The goal is to simplify the decision-making process and cut down on endless scrolling.

Gemini on Google TV is also being designed to integrate with your Google account, so its suggestions can be informed by your viewing history across other devices, such as your phone or tablet. That kind of cross-device context could give Gemini an edge over traditional TV assistants, which tend to function in isolation.

This update comes as streaming platforms continue to compete for viewer attention in an increasingly saturated market. Amazon recently upgraded Fire TV with its own AI-powered voice features, and Apple has been expanding Siri’s content recommendations on Apple TV. Google’s move to bring Gemini to the living room reflects the growing importance of smarter discovery tools in an era where the hardest part of watching TV is often choosing what to watch.

If Gemini delivers on its promise, it could turn Google TV into more than just a streaming hub and might actually help users feel less overwhelmed and more understood when it’s time to unwind.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless