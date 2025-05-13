Google TV is getting Gemini AI, and it could change how you discover content
Gemini AI will aim to make your TV smarter about what you actually want to watch
During today’s Android Show broadcast on YouTube, amongst all the exciting new design announcements, Google also revealed that Gemini AI is officially coming to Google TV. This move is part of a broader push to integrate Gemini across Android devices, but on TVs, the experience is designed to do more than just answer basic questions — it’s built to help users discover content in a more intuitive and personalized way.
The assistant will also be able to help with broader questions like "What should I watch with the family tonight?" or "Find comedies from the 90s," and then pull in results from multiple streaming services without forcing you to dig through menus. The goal is to simplify the decision-making process and cut down on endless scrolling.
Gemini on Google TV is also being designed to integrate with your Google account, so its suggestions can be informed by your viewing history across other devices, such as your phone or tablet. That kind of cross-device context could give Gemini an edge over traditional TV assistants, which tend to function in isolation.
If Gemini delivers on its promise, it could turn Google TV into more than just a streaming hub and might actually help users feel less overwhelmed and more understood when it’s time to unwind.
Google says Gemini will soon be able to act as a smarter content assistant on Google TV, offering recommendations that go beyond what traditional algorithms surface. Rather than suggesting whatever is trending or recently added, Gemini is expected to take context into account to surface shows and movies that better match what you’re looking for at the moment. These include your past preferences, the time of day, and even your current mood.
Gemini on Google TV. | Image credit — Google
This update comes as streaming platforms continue to compete for viewer attention in an increasingly saturated market. Amazon recently upgraded Fire TV with its own AI-powered voice features, and Apple has been expanding Siri’s content recommendations on Apple TV. Google’s move to bring Gemini to the living room reflects the growing importance of smarter discovery tools in an era where the hardest part of watching TV is often choosing what to watch.
