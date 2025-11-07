Gemini finally comes to Android Auto, bringing smarter AI to your car
Android Auto gets a big brain upgrade as Gemini takes the wheel.
After months of waiting, Google has now started a limited rollout of its Gemini AI assistant on Android Auto. The feature replaces Google Assistant in some cars, marking the start of the company’s next step in bringing its conversational AI across all devices.
Gemini begins limited rollout
Gemini begins limited rollout

Several users on Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 have spotted Gemini showing up in their cars. The update functions as a server-side deployment which does not depend on any particular model or software version and exists only for beta testers at this time.
Those who received it are also seeing new Gemini-related settings, including one for sharing precise location data with the AI assistant. The completion of Gemini rollout will make it the standard voice assistant for Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in.
A smarter, more natural co-driver
First announced in May 2025 during the Android Show ahead of Google I/O, Gemini was designed to make voice interactions more conversational and context-aware. It supports over 40 languages for translation, can remember preferred messaging habits, and understands context. All of this allows it to rephrase or translate messages automatically as you drive.
Gemini provides users with direct access to Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, which lets users check restaurant reviews, summarize locations, and even cross-reference information from their Gmail and Calendar all without lifting a finger.
Gemini Live provides users with interactive AI on the road
The rollout also includes Gemini Live, which lets users start a two-way chat with the assistant using the phrase “Hey Google, let’s talk.” Unlike the smartphone version, Gemini on Android Auto keeps responses short and to the point to minimize distractions behind the wheel.
It can still send messages, control music, and handle navigation requests through extensions, just like the Google Assistant. The difference is that it now has a more human touch. The first reports of the feature say that the responses feel more natural and smoother compared to the Assistant.
What’s next for Gemini in cars
With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to integrate Gemini marks one of its biggest AI rollouts to date. The assistant had already expanded across phones, tablets, and Maps earlier this year, and this latest update brings it full circle into the car.
For now, access remains limited to a small group of beta users, but a broader release is expected in the coming weeks once Google collects early feedback. By the sound of things, though, Gemini in Android Auto already feels like a massive improvement to your driving experience.
