Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Gemini finally comes to Android Auto, bringing smarter AI to your car

Android Auto gets a big brain upgrade as Gemini takes the wheel.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
Android Auto logo in the center, flanked by two Gemini AI icons, symbolizing the new AI integration.
After months of waiting, Google has now started a limited rollout of its Gemini AI assistant on Android Auto. The feature replaces Google Assistant in some cars, marking the start of the company’s next step in bringing its conversational AI across all devices.

Gemini begins limited rollout


Several users on Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 have spotted Gemini showing up in their cars. The update functions as a server-side deployment which does not depend on any particular model or software version and exists only for beta testers at this time.

Those who received it are also seeing new Gemini-related settings, including one for sharing precise location data with the AI assistant. The completion of Gemini rollout will make it the standard voice assistant for Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in.

A smarter, more natural co-driver



First announced in May 2025 during the Android Show ahead of Google I/O, Gemini was designed to make voice interactions more conversational and context-aware. It supports over 40 languages for translation, can remember preferred messaging habits, and understands context. All of this allows it to rephrase or translate messages automatically as you drive.

Gemini provides users with direct access to Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, which lets users check restaurant reviews, summarize locations, and even cross-reference information from their Gmail and Calendar all without lifting a finger.

Would you trust Gemini to be your in-car voice assistant?

Vote View Result


Gemini Live provides users with interactive AI on the road


The rollout also includes Gemini Live, which lets users start a two-way chat with the assistant using the phrase “Hey Google, let’s talk.” Unlike the smartphone version, Gemini on Android Auto keeps responses short and to the point to minimize distractions behind the wheel.

It can still send messages, control music, and handle navigation requests through extensions, just like the Google Assistant. The difference is that it now has a more human touch. The first reports of the feature say that the responses feel more natural and smoother compared to the Assistant.

What’s next for Gemini in cars


With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to integrate Gemini marks one of its biggest AI rollouts to date. The assistant had already expanded across phones, tablets, and Maps earlier this year, and this latest update brings it full circle into the car.

For now, access remains limited to a small group of beta users, but a broader release is expected in the coming weeks once Google collects early feedback. By the sound of things, though, Gemini in Android Auto already feels like a massive improvement to your driving experience.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 11

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless