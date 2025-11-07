Gemini finally comes to Android Auto, bringing smarter AI to your car

Would you trust Gemini to be your in-car voice assistant? Yes — I want smarter, more human-like voice help while dri Maybe — depends how accurate and distraction-free it is No — I prefer the simplicity of Google Assistant I don't use voice assistants in the car Yes — I want smarter, more human-like voice help while dri 0% Maybe — depends how accurate and distraction-free it is 33.33% No — I prefer the simplicity of Google Assistant 0% I don't use voice assistants in the car 66.67%

Gemini Live provides users with interactive AI on the road

What’s next for Gemini in cars

Gemini provides users with direct access to Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, which lets users check restaurant reviews, summarize locations, and even cross-reference information from their Gmail and Calendar all without lifting a finger.The rollout also includes Gemini Live, which lets users start a two-way chat with the assistant using the phrase “Hey Google, let’s talk.” Unlike the smartphone version, Gemini on Android Auto keeps responses short and to the point to minimize distractions behind the wheel.It can still send messages, control music, and handle navigation requests through extensions, just like the Google Assistant. The difference is that it now has a more human touch. The first reports of the feature say that the responses feel more natural and smoother compared to the Assistant.With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to integrate Gemini marks one of its biggest AI rollouts to date. The assistant had already expanded across phones, tablets, and Maps earlier this year, and this latest update brings it full circle into the car.For now, access remains limited to a small group of beta users, but a broader release is expected in the coming weeks once Google collects early feedback. By the sound of things, though, Gemini in Android Auto already feels like a massive improvement to your driving experience.