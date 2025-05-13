Gemini AI Is coming to Android Auto, making in-car assistants smarter than ever

And if you happen to be searching for a restaurant while you are on the road, Gemini can do more than just pull up the nearest one. It actually can now read out reviews, answer questions about the place, and even coordinate the location with info buried in your Gmail. It connects directly with Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, so it’s not just a glorified voice command tool.

To put this in context, other automakers and software platforms have started leaning into AI-powered driving assistance as well. Apple, for example, has been expanding its own next-gen CarPlay experience, though its plans for a conversational Siri update remain unreleased. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Alexa has been trying to keep up with its own car integrations.With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to integrate Gemini signals a meaningful shift in how we’ll interact with vehicles. If you’ve been frustrated by the limited, often robotic responses of current assistants, this might finally be the step forward we’ve been waiting for. Based on how helpful Gemini already is across phones and desktops, bringing that functionality into the car could make driving not just more convenient, but more connected too.