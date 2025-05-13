Gemini AI Is coming to Android Auto, making in-car assistants smarter than ever
Smarter, more natural voice control is coming to Android Auto with Gemini AI integration.
Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant to Android Auto, promising a much more conversational, personalized experience while you’re behind the wheel. Announced during the Android Show ahead of Google I/O, this move aims to make in-car voice control not only smarter but also genuinely useful.
Gemini is coming to both Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in, so if you’re using your phone to connect to your car, you can expect Gemini to start showing up in the coming months. Meanwhile, cars with Google built-in like the upcoming Lincoln Nautilus, Renault R5 and Honda Passport will get the feature later this year.
And if you happen to be searching for a restaurant while you are on the road, Gemini can do more than just pull up the nearest one. It actually can now read out reviews, answer questions about the place, and even coordinate the location with info buried in your Gmail. It connects directly with Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, so it’s not just a glorified voice command tool.
Another interesting feature is Gemini Live, a more interactive version of the assistant. Say "Hey Google, let’s talk" and you’ll be able to brainstorm ideas, get advice, or prep for important events while keeping your eyes on the road.
To put this in context, other automakers and software platforms have started leaning into AI-powered driving assistance as well. Apple, for example, has been expanding its own next-gen CarPlay experience, though its plans for a conversational Siri update remain unreleased. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Alexa has been trying to keep up with its own car integrations.
With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to integrate Gemini signals a meaningful shift in how we’ll interact with vehicles. If you’ve been frustrated by the limited, often robotic responses of current assistants, this might finally be the step forward we’ve been waiting for. Based on how helpful Gemini already is across phones and desktops, bringing that functionality into the car could make driving not just more convenient, but more connected too.
At its core, Gemini makes it easier to get things done hands-free. For instance, if you frequently message someone in another language, Gemini can remember to always send messages to them in that language. It doesn’t just transcribe your words, as it understands context and helps rephrase messages if needed. It also supports translation in over 40 languages, which could be especially helpful when communicating with contacts across different regions or cultures.
Gemini on Android Auto in Spanish. | Image credit — Google
Gemini on Android Auto's Google Maps. | Image credit — Google
Gemini on Android Auto interactive conversation. | Image credit — Google
