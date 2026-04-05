Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The watch has a high-end design, comes with a plethora of features, and offers up to 10 days of battery life. Don't miss out!
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Garmin Venu 3 showcased on stand. | Image by PhoneArena
While I adore the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, its two-day battery life can be a huge drawback. Shoppers looking for a premium timepiece who don’t want to worry about their watch dying before a weekend trip is over will likely give it a pass. If I were one of them, I’d likely go for the Garmin Venu 3S. It looks sophisticated and delivers up to 10 days of battery life, which is simply incomparable to the Watch 8 Classic’s performance.
Right now, you have another reason to choose the Garmin Venu 3S, as Amazon is selling it for $73 off. This allows shoppers to snag the French Gray case with the silicone band for just south of $377.
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As one of the best lifestyle smartwatches available, the Garmin Venu 3S is the one to get if you’re after a sweetly discounted 41mm timepiece and want to stand out. Just like its rivals—the Galaxy, Pixel, and Apple smartwatches of the world—it comes with a rich toolkit, providing everything from skin temperature sensing and ECG to sleep and heart-rate tracking. Plus, it goes a step further by monitoring your body's energy levels throughout the day.
You can even handle phone calls directly from your wrist, a luxury most Garmin users don't have, while still enjoying essentials like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and third-party apps from the Connect IQ store.
Now, there’s one thing you’ll be trading in when choosing the Venu 3S over a Galaxy Watch 8: the premium feel. While the watch looks high-end, its case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, which doesn’t feel quite like the aluminum casings of its main rivals. However, there’s a positive side, as the watch weighs just 40 grams. You also still get a stainless-steel bezel and a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen.
Overall, the Garmin Venu 3S comes with everything you’d need from a smartwatch and then some. So, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while you still can!
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