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Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon

The watch has a high-end design, comes with a plethora of features, and offers up to 10 days of battery life. Don't miss out!

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Garmin Venu 3 showcased on stand.
Garmin Venu 3 showcased on stand. | Image by PhoneArena
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While I adore the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, its two-day battery life can be a huge drawback. Shoppers looking for a premium timepiece who don’t want to worry about their watch dying before a weekend trip is over will likely give it a pass. If I were one of them, I’d likely go for the Garmin Venu 3S. It looks sophisticated and delivers up to 10 days of battery life, which is simply incomparable to the Watch 8 Classic’s performance.

Right now, you have another reason to choose the Garmin Venu 3S, as Amazon is selling it for $73 off. This allows shoppers to snag the French Gray case with the silicone band for just south of $377.

Garmin Venu 3S with a French Gray case: Save $73!

$73 off (16%)
You can now snag the French Gray Garmin Venu 3S on Amazon for less than $377, putting $73 back in your pocket. Built to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, this feature-packed timepiece pairs a sleek design with a plethora of features, making it a must-have for anyone seeking a premium lifestyle smartwatch. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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As one of the best lifestyle smartwatches available, the Garmin Venu 3S is the one to get if you’re after a sweetly discounted 41mm timepiece and want to stand out. Just like its rivals—the Galaxy, Pixel, and Apple smartwatches of the world—it comes with a rich toolkit, providing everything from skin temperature sensing and ECG to sleep and heart-rate tracking. Plus, it goes a step further by monitoring your body's energy levels throughout the day.

You can even handle phone calls directly from your wrist, a luxury most Garmin users don't have, while still enjoying essentials like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and third-party apps from the Connect IQ store.

Now, there’s one thing you’ll be trading in when choosing the Venu 3S over a Galaxy Watch 8: the premium feel. While the watch looks high-end, its case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, which doesn’t feel quite like the aluminum casings of its main rivals. However, there’s a positive side, as the watch weighs just 40 grams. You also still get a stainless-steel bezel and a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen.

Overall, the Garmin Venu 3S comes with everything you’d need from a smartwatch and then some. So, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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