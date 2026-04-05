Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon

Garmin Venu 3S with a French Gray case: Save $73! $73 off (16%) You can now snag the French Gray Garmin Venu 3S on Amazon for less than $377, putting $73 back in your pocket. Built to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, this feature-packed timepiece pairs a sleek design with a plethora of features, making it a must-have for anyone seeking a premium lifestyle smartwatch. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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As one of the best lifestyle smartwatches available, the Garmin Venu 3S is the one to get if you’re after a sweetly discounted 41mm timepiece and want to stand out. Just like its rivals—the Galaxy, Pixel, and Apple smartwatches of the world—it comes with a rich toolkit, providing everything from skin temperature sensing and ECG to sleep and heart-rate tracking. Plus, it goes a step further by monitoring your body's energy levels throughout the day.You can even handle phone calls directly from your wrist, a luxury most Garmin users don't have, while still enjoying essentials like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and third-party apps from the Connect IQ store.Now, there’s one thing you’ll be trading in when choosing the Venu 3S over a: the premium feel. While the watch looks high-end, its case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, which doesn’t feel quite like the aluminum casings of its main rivals. However, there’s a positive side, as the watch weighs just 40 grams. You also still get a stainless-steel bezel and a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen.Overall, the Garmin Venu 3S comes with everything you’d need from a smartwatch and then some. So, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while you still can!