Get the budget Garmin Forerunner 55 at its lowest price in months

Budget-friendly and feature-packed, this GPS running watch is a total no-brainer right now.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Passionate runners with a tight budget can now take advantage of the best Garmin Forerunner 55 deal we’ve seen in months. Affordable even at its standard $200 price, this wearable is a no-brainer on Amazon at 25% off. Act fast and get yours soon — this is a limited-time sale.

Save a rare 25% on the Forerunner 55

$50 off (25%)
The Garmin Forerunner 55 gives you all the essential features you need to improve your runs and keep your overall health on track. Ideal for users on a budget, this ultra-affordable GPS timepiece is now an even easier choice, thanks to Amazon's rare 25% discount. This is a limited-time sale, so act fast and get one before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Indeed, while we’ve come across multiple discounts for this particular timepiece, it hasn’t received a 25% markdown since April. In other words, this is an ultra-rare promo you just can’t miss out on, especially considering that most models from the Forerunner series rarely go for less than $200.

As you might have guessed given its MSRP, the Forerunner 55 doesn’t pack the most premium Garmin features for runners. For instance, it doesn’t give you wrist-based running power or training status, nor does it support multisport profiles. If you want all these extras and more, the high-end Forerunner 965 is a much better choice — but it’s also considerably pricier at nearly $600.

So, what do you get for your $150? The Garmin watch offers an impressive two-week battery life and tracks your heart rate, stress, and sleep — all the basics to help you easily monitor your overall health. For dedicated runners, it packs features like PacePro, cadence alerts, race predictor, and more, so you can improve your runs while avoiding injury.

While it’s a Forerunner model, this bad boy tracks much more than just running — it comes with built-in profiles for cycling, swimming, and HIIT workouts, to mention just a few. Plus, with daily suggested workouts and Garmin Coach support on deck, you can keep your routine more fun and effective.

All of that comes in a slim and lightweight 42mm timepiece that should be comfortable to wear all day long. As you can see, the Forerunner 55 is an affordable GPS running watch that covers all the essentials. And now that it’s a rare 25% off, it’s even harder to pass up.

Get the budget Garmin Forerunner 55 at its lowest price in months

