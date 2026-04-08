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Gamers will love what Google is adding to Android 17

Google is adding a new feature to Android 17 that will make gaming easier for some users.

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The Android 17 logo.
Gamers will love new feature coming to Android 17. | Image by Google
Gamers are going to love what Google is adding to Android 17, and if they own a Pixel 6 or later, a OnePlus 15, or an Oppo Find X9 Pro, they can join the Android 17 Beta program, currently in progress, and test it out now as long as they have Android 17 Beta 2 installed. What Google is adding to the next build of Android is a feature that mobile gamers have wanted on the platform for years.

Android 17 will allow gamers to remap their controllers


This eagerly-awaited gaming feature allows users to remap their game controllers at the system-level. Not only will this allow Android users to customize what happens when they press buttons, squeeze triggers, or take other kinds of actions with their controller, it allows these customizations to stay in place even when changing to another game. 

Image shows Android users how to access game controller settings


A post on Reddit by Mishaal Rahman, who now handles "community engagement for Android at Google," shows how those with Android 17 Beta 2 installed, can use this feature. First, Rahman points out that "Android supports a wide variety of gamepads out of the box" leading to the expansion of controller-ready games available from the Play Store. 

Image shows how Android users can access new game controller settings. | Image by Reddit - Gamers will love what Google is adding to Android 17
Image shows how Android users can access new game controller settings. | Image by Reddit

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Rahman points out that by allowing users to remap what their controller buttons do on their Android phones, these game players can set up their controls to meet their individual physical needs. It also stops users from having to deal with different muscle memory responses when switching platforms and controller layouts.

What to do if you have a wired or Bluetooth controller


Let's say there is a button that is difficult for you to press. You can remap it so that an easier-to-press button will initiate the same action that the harder-to-access button previously did. 

  • If you have a wired gamepad, go to Settings > System > Game Controller and select your gamepad from the list of connected controllers. 
  • If you have a Bluetooth controller, go to Settings > Connected devices and tap the menu icon next to your connected gamepad. On the Device details page, tap Game Controller settings.

Android gamers are excited and full of anticipation


Once you arrive at the connected controller remapping page, one section lists the button inputs such as face buttons, triggers, and thumbstick clicks. Another section lists directional inputs such as left/right sticks and d-pad.

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Is remapping your controller a big deal for you?
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You can remap a button input to trigger another button input while the function of a directional input can be changed to function like another directional input. The comments from Android game players are ones of excitement and anticipation.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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