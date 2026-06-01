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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: 5 hot features coming this July to fight the foldable iPhone

Here's the hottest features rumors are claiming we'll see with the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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Iskra Petrova
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide render.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide render. | Image by Android Headlines
Samsung's first wider foldable, which may or may not be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Z Fold 8 Wide, is reportedly coming this July 22. The alleged foldable iPhone rival is said to sport a wider aspect ratio while rocking the same great Samsung foldable design, and rumors have had plenty to say about it thus far. 

This upcoming launch could completely change how we look at Samsung foldables. Supply chain leakers have dropped a massive wave of exciting details ahead of the official Unpacked announcement. Here are 5 features worth looking forward to with this phone.

Significantly improved crease



The latest rumors claim that the wide Z Fold 8 is coming with a dramatically improved crease over the Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 already sported an impressively less noticeable crease, but it's said the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may come with a "zero-feel crease", similar to the recently unveiled Oppo Find N6. 

Apparently, the initial plan was to stick with the Z Fold 7-like crease, which is almost not there anyway, but according to these rumors Samsung may have managed to push things even further. The crease is still going to be there, but reportedly, you may not be able to feel it. 

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Smaller 7.6-inch display and wider aspect ratio


The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is going to rock a more compact form than the traditional square design that phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rock. It is expected to come with a smaller 7.6-inch inner display and a wider 4:3 aspect ratio. Unfolded, this phone is expected to look like a small tablet

This size should make the phone easier to carry in a pocket. The first foldable iPhone is also rumored to come with the same, wider 4:3 aspect ratio. 

Lightweight design 



According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may also be just around 200 grams. Coupled with the more compact form factor and dimensions of around 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.99 mm when unfolded and 123.9x 82.2 x 9.8 mm folded, this phone may be just right for carrying around. 

45 W charging and a 4,800 mAh battery


The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is also rumored to come with upgraded charging in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The phone may come with 45 W wired charging speeds and a generous 4,800 mAh battery cell. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 supported just 25 W wired charging, so this upgrade should ensure even speedier charging. With this big rumored battery, the phone is shaping up to bring reliable battery life of around a day or even more, depending on your usage.

Dual camera: 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide



The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8's camera array is reportedly going to be a bit more modest than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's setup. The Ultra model serves as the direct successor to the premium Z Fold 7 camera tier. Because of this strategic change, the Wide model will likely drop the telephoto zoom sensor entirely.

However, a massive 200 MP sensor is arguably overkill for a foldable device anyway. A high-quality 50 MP main lens is more than enough for crisp, beautiful photos. Your shots will still look fantastic and be completely ready for social media.
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Iskra Petrova Senior News Writer
Iskra Petrova is a news writer at PhoneArena, where she covers mobile tech news and maintains the site’s device hubs with the latest leaked specs, rumors, and official details for upcoming phones. She joined PhoneArena in 2020 after three years in technical support for Microsoft Exchange, giving her practical experience with software infrastructure and troubleshooting. Iskra holds a Master’s Degree in Literature, which helps her translate complex tech details into clear, reader-friendly coverage. She is a daily Apple ecosystem user, while also closely following Sony Xperia’s camera-focused phones and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.
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