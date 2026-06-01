Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: 5 hot features coming this July to fight the foldable iPhone

Z Fold 8

This upcoming launch could completely change how we look at Samsung foldables. Supply chain leakers have dropped a massive wave of exciting details ahead of the official Unpacked announcement. Here are 5 features worth looking forward to with this phone.

Significantly improved crease









Z Fold 8 Z Fold 7 . The Galaxy Z Fold 8 may come with a "zero-feel crease", similar to the recently unveiled Oppo Find N6. The latest rumors claim that the wide is coming with a dramatically improved crease over the. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 already sported an impressively less noticeable crease, but it's said themay come with a "zero-feel crease", similar to the recently unveiled Oppo Find N6.





Apparently, the initial plan was to stick with the Z Fold 7 -like crease, which is almost not there anyway, but according to these rumors Samsung may have managed to push things even further. The crease is still going to be there, but reportedly, you may not be able to feel it.



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Smaller 7.6-inch display and wider aspect ratio





Galaxy Z Fold 8 is going to rock a more compact form than the traditional square design that phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rock. It is expected to come with a smaller 7.6-inch inner display and a wider 4:3 aspect ratio. Unfolded, The wideis going to rock a more compact form than the traditional square design that phones like therock. It is expected to come with a smaller 7.6-inch inner display and a wider 4:3 aspect ratio. Unfolded, this phone is expected to look like a small tablet





This size should make the phone easier to carry in a pocket. The first foldable iPhone is also rumored to come with the same, wider 4:3 aspect ratio.





Lightweight design









According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may also be just around 200 grams . Coupled with the more compact form factor and dimensions of around 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.99 mm when unfolded and 123.9x 82.2 x 9.8 mm folded, this phone may be just right for carrying around.





45 W charging and a 4,800 mAh battery





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is also rumored to come with upgraded charging in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . The phone may come with 45 W wired charging speeds and a generous 4,800 mAh battery cell.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 supported just 25 W wired charging, so this upgrade should ensure even speedier charging. With this big rumored battery, the phone is shaping up to bring reliable battery life of around a day or even more, depending on your usage.





Dual camera: 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide









The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 's camera array is reportedly going to be a bit more modest than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's setup. The Ultra model serves as the direct successor to the premium Z Fold 7 camera tier. Because of this strategic change, the Wide model will likely drop the telephoto zoom sensor entirely.



However, a massive 200 MP sensor is arguably overkill for a foldable device anyway. A high-quality 50 MP main lens is more than enough for crisp, beautiful photos. Your shots will still look fantastic and be completely ready for social media.