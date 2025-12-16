Samsung may respond to the iPhone 18 Pro by copying the Galaxy S9 camera
Apple may have prompted Samsung to go down memory lane and bring back a long-forgotten camera feature.
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Apple has an outsized influence on the smartphone market, and even when it is late to introduce some features to its phones, the whole industry follows its lead. However, Samsung may need to revisit its own archive to keep up with the iPhone 18 Pro.
Samsung is reportedly testing variable aperture camera designs for its own devices. According to a report (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is looking into the technology as an answer to the iPhone 18 Pro, which is rumored to feature a variable aperture camera.
If that rumor is true, Samsung only needs to revisit its own history, as the Galaxy S9 was the first smartphone in the world with a dual-aperture camera. That allowed it to switch between aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. However, the feature only lasted for a couple of years, as the company discontinued it with the Galaxy S20, and it hasn’t used it since.
A rumor from earlier this year claimed that Samsung may bring back the variable aperture lens to the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera. That rumor was never repeated, so it’s more likely that the feature makes its way to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which may launch a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro.
Smartphone brands will always do their best to stay on top of the game, so I’m not surprised Samsung is willing to revisit a technology it has used in the past. I would only hope that whoever uses variable aperture does it to improve photo quality and not just to catch up with the competition.
Samsung is testing variable aperture cameras as an answer to the iPhone 18 Pro
Samsung is reportedly testing variable aperture camera designs for its own devices. According to a report (source in Chinese) by leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is looking into the technology as an answer to the iPhone 18 Pro, which is rumored to feature a variable aperture camera.
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The leaker also said that Samsung is testing a wide-screen foldable, also in response to Apple’s rumored plans for the iPhone Fold. That could result in the launch of a Wide version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
A throwback for Samsung
The Galaxy S9 was the first smartphone with a variable aperture camera. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
If that rumor is true, Samsung only needs to revisit its own history, as the Galaxy S9 was the first smartphone in the world with a dual-aperture camera. That allowed it to switch between aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. However, the feature only lasted for a couple of years, as the company discontinued it with the Galaxy S20, and it hasn’t used it since.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra featured an f/1.6-4.0 automatic variable aperture, but that feature was nuked from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Huawei has numerous models with variable aperture cameras, including its latest foldable, the Mate X7, and all models from the Mate 80 series.
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Do you want your phone to feature variable aperture camera?
Yes, I’d love it
48.08%
Maybe, if it improves the photo quality
45.19%
No, that’s unnecessary
6.73%
A rumor from earlier this year claimed that Samsung may bring back the variable aperture lens to the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera. That rumor was never repeated, so it’s more likely that the feature makes its way to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which may launch a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro.
Copy of a copy
Smartphone brands will always do their best to stay on top of the game, so I’m not surprised Samsung is willing to revisit a technology it has used in the past. I would only hope that whoever uses variable aperture does it to improve photo quality and not just to catch up with the competition.
Reda more:
The feature Samsung abandoned: How the iPhone 18 Pro is forcing Galaxy to backtrack
The feature Samsung abandoned: How the iPhone 18 Pro is forcing Galaxy to backtrack
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