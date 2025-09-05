The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over
Samsung had modest plans for its thinnest foldable yet, but early demand is rewriting the script — and even pushing production beyond what the company planned.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is super thin, light, and capable, and thus its popularity is rising. Now, a new report from South Korea indicates that the demand is getting big for Samsung, and apparently, the Z Fold 7 is selling faster than the company had expected.
Reportedly, Samsung initially planned to make 200,000 units of the book-style foldable. Now, according to this new report, the company has raised its target to 260,000 units.
Industry insiders now expect that Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales may surpass 2.4 million units this year. This is above the Z Fold 6's 2.23 million units.
In the meantime, Samsung is expected to announce its first tri-folding phone sometime next month. Reportedly, this innovative phone, which is currently only rivaled by Huawei's Mate XT models, may sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and a huge 10-inch internal screen. A triple camera system is said to adorn the phone with a 200MP main camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung's main competitor in the smartphone market, Apple, is yet to release a foldable at all. The first foldable iPhone is currently expected towards the end of next year.
Reportedly, Samsung initially planned to make 200,000 units of the book-style foldable. Now, according to this new report, the company has raised its target to 260,000 units.
In July, the South Korea-based company produced its biggest volume of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 yet, and it reached around 1.3 million units. This successful streak continued in August as well, when Samsung produced 430,000 units, which went above its initial target by 100,000 units.
Obviously, this means the Galaxy Z Fold 7's sales are going strong, and for two consecutive months, Samsung had to up its production targets. Which, I'm pretty sure, the company isn't complaining about.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The report from The Elec claims that Samsung is now planning to ship 6.1 million units of its foldable phones. This number includes the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and even the upcoming tri-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, alongside some other foldable models.
Industry insiders now expect that Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales may surpass 2.4 million units this year. This is above the Z Fold 6's 2.23 million units.
In the meantime, Samsung is expected to announce its first tri-folding phone sometime next month. Reportedly, this innovative phone, which is currently only rivaled by Huawei's Mate XT models, may sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and a huge 10-inch internal screen. A triple camera system is said to adorn the phone with a 200MP main camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Samsung's main competitor in the smartphone market, Apple, is yet to release a foldable at all. The first foldable iPhone is currently expected towards the end of next year.
I personally am a big fan of foldable phones, and I'm happy to see that interest in them is starting to grow. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a gorgeous and capable phone, so it's no surprise that people like it and are willing to buy it. I'm curious to see what Apple does to answer this challenge.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: