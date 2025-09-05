Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over

Samsung had modest plans for its thinnest foldable yet, but early demand is rewriting the script — and even pushing production beyond what the company planned.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is super thin, light, and capable, and thus its popularity is rising. Now, a new report from South Korea indicates that the demand is getting big for Samsung, and apparently, the Z Fold 7 is selling faster than the company had expected. 

Reportedly, Samsung initially planned to make 200,000 units of the book-style foldable. Now, according to this new report, the company has raised its target to 260,000 units. 

In July, the South Korea-based company produced its biggest volume of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 yet, and it reached around 1.3 million units. This successful streak continued in August as well, when Samsung produced 430,000 units, which went above its initial target by 100,000 units. 

Obviously, this means the Galaxy Z Fold 7's sales are going strong, and for two consecutive months, Samsung had to up its production targets. Which, I'm pretty sure, the company isn't complaining about. 


The report from The Elec claims that Samsung is now planning to ship 6.1 million units of its foldable phones. This number includes the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and even the upcoming tri-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, alongside some other foldable models.

Do you think foldables are finally going mainstream?

Vote View Result
 

Industry insiders now expect that Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales may surpass 2.4 million units this year. This is above the Z Fold 6's 2.23 million units. 

In the meantime, Samsung is expected to announce its first tri-folding phone sometime next month. Reportedly, this innovative phone, which is currently only rivaled by Huawei's Mate XT models, may sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and a huge 10-inch internal screen. A triple camera system is said to adorn the phone with a 200MP main camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn&#039;t over

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE


Samsung's main competitor in the smartphone market, Apple, is yet to release a foldable at all. The first foldable iPhone is currently expected towards the end of next year

I personally am a big fan of foldable phones, and I'm happy to see that interest in them is starting to grow. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a gorgeous and capable phone, so it's no surprise that people like it and are willing to buy it. I'm curious to see what Apple does to answer this challenge. 

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless