At $200 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 outshines even the Z Flip 7 FE, making it an unbeatable alternative
Act fast, though, as the deal could expire soon!
If you’re in the market for a new Galaxy Z Flip phone, you’re probably eyeing the new Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, a sweet deal on Amazon makes its predecessor the one your eyes should be laid upon. A third-party seller there is offering a $200 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, letting you score one for just under $900.
As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, well, it may be an older model, but we still deem it worthy of your hard-earned cash. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers fast performance, so you’ll be able to juggle multiple apps simultaneously and run demanding games without any issues. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera lets you capture stunning pictures and record clips in 4K. So, while it’s not among the best camera phones, it still delivers a lot in this department.
All in all, with its fast performance, solid battery, and camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still a great buy. So, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a capable clamshell foldable, this is it! Pull the trigger now and enjoy $200 in savings!
Given that the phone’s usual cost is around $1,100, we believe this is a pretty solid deal that’s worth taking advantage of. Just act fast, as the offer has been available for a while now and only a few units are left. Chances are, it may expire soon.
Likewise, we can’t really say that it’s a battery champ, but its rather small 4,000mAh battery can still keep the lights on through the whole day with moderate use, of course. You can get up to 16 hours of web browsing or just over nine hours of video streaming before needing to plug it in.
