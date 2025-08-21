Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

At $200 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 outshines even the Z Flip 7 FE, making it an unbeatable alternative

Act fast, though, as the deal could expire soon!

A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 6.
If you’re in the market for a new Galaxy Z Flip phone, you’re probably eyeing the new Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, a sweet deal on Amazon makes its predecessor the one your eyes should be laid upon. A third-party seller there is offering a $200 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, letting you score one for just under $900.

Given that the phone’s usual cost is around $1,100, we believe this is a pretty solid deal that’s worth taking advantage of. Just act fast, as the offer has been available for a while now and only a few units are left. Chances are, it may expire soon.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (18%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is still offering a $200 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage. This means you can still score one for just under $900. The phone offers fast performance, takes beautiful photos, and has a solid battery life. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $600 off with eligible trade-ins on Samsung.com.
Buy at Samsung


As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, well, it may be an older model, but we still deem it worthy of your hard-earned cash. Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers fast performance, so you’ll be able to juggle multiple apps simultaneously and run demanding games without any issues. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera lets you capture stunning pictures and record clips in 4K. So, while it’s not among the best camera phones, it still delivers a lot in this department.

Likewise, we can’t really say that it’s a battery champ, but its rather small 4,000mAh battery can still keep the lights on through the whole day with moderate use, of course. You can get up to 16 hours of web browsing or just over nine hours of video streaming before needing to plug it in.

All in all, with its fast performance, solid battery, and camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still a great buy. So, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a capable clamshell foldable, this is it! Pull the trigger now and enjoy $200 in savings!

At $200 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 outshines even the Z Flip 7 FE, making it an unbeatable alternative
