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Generous Amazon and Samsung deals just put the Galaxy Tab S11 at the top of your shopping list

This is one of the best tablets on the market, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11.
Unmissable value meets gorgeous display and blazing performance. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Tab S11 is one of Samsung’s latest high-end tablets, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me you’re eyeing exactly this bad boy as your new slate. But even if you aren’t planning on getting one, I’m sure you’ll appreciate Amazon and Samsung’s current $100 discount on this 11-inch powerhouse.

Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to one of the best tablets money can buy right now for about $800. Just keep in mind that to see the markdown on Samsung.com, you need to select the option stating that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, if you do have one, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $400 instead.

Galaxy Tab S11 128GB: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (11%)
You can currently save $100 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S11 via Amazon, which is a total steal for a device that ranks among the best tablets available. Whether you need it for work or play, this powerhouse delivers an insane amount of firepower alongside a stunning 11-inch display. Make sure to act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy Tab S11: Save up to $400 with a trade-in!
$599 99
$999 99
$400 off (40%)
Alternatively, you can save up to $400 at Samsung with an eligible trade-in or $100 without one. Plus, you can bundle the tablet with a book cover keyboard, Galaxy Watch 8, and/or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and save on the add-ons as well.
Buy at Samsung
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In addition to a lovely price cut, the tech giant also lets you bundle your new Galaxy Tab S11 with a book cover keyboard and save 30% on the add-on. You can also add to the bundle a Galaxy Watch 8 and/or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and save up to 25% on each of those add-ons.

Whether you get a Galaxy Tab S11 on Amazon or from Samsung, you’ll definitely be in for a treat. Sure, I agree the tablet isn’t exactly affordable, but it’s a great pick if you want a reliable slate that will remain relevant for quite a long time—especially with Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates for this thing.

Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a tablet for work. At the same time, its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a high 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio turns it into an outstanding device for binge-watching Netflix and, of course, the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel—subscribe if you haven’t already.

If that’s not enough, the slate comes with an included S Pen in the box, saving you extra cash, and rocks an 8,400mAh battery that lasts the whole day—with moderate use, of course—without needing a top-up. So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 is definitely worth every penny. Don’t hesitate, and grab one at up to $400 off before it’s too late!
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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