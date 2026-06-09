Generous Amazon and Samsung deals just put the Galaxy Tab S11 at the top of your shopping list
This is one of the best tablets on the market, so don't miss out!
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Unmissable value meets gorgeous display and blazing performance. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Tab S11 is one of Samsung’s latest high-end tablets, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me you’re eyeing exactly this bad boy as your new slate. But even if you aren’t planning on getting one, I’m sure you’ll appreciate Amazon and Samsung’s current $100 discount on this 11-inch powerhouse.
Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to one of the best tablets money can buy right now for about $800. Just keep in mind that to see the markdown on Samsung.com, you need to select the option stating that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, if you do have one, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $400 instead.
In addition to a lovely price cut, the tech giant also lets you bundle your new Galaxy Tab S11 with a book cover keyboard and save 30% on the add-on. You can also add to the bundle a Galaxy Watch 8 and/or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and save up to 25% on each of those add-ons.
Whether you get a Galaxy Tab S11 on Amazon or from Samsung, you’ll definitely be in for a treat. Sure, I agree the tablet isn’t exactly affordable, but it’s a great pick if you want a reliable slate that will remain relevant for quite a long time—especially with Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates for this thing.
Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a tablet for work. At the same time, its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a high 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio turns it into an outstanding device for binge-watching Netflix and, of course, the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel—subscribe if you haven’t already.
If that’s not enough, the slate comes with an included S Pen in the box, saving you extra cash, and rocks an 8,400mAh battery that lasts the whole day—with moderate use, of course—without needing a top-up. So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 is definitely worth every penny. Don’t hesitate, and grab one at up to $400 off before it’s too late!
Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to one of the best tablets money can buy right now for about $800. Just keep in mind that to see the markdown on Samsung.com, you need to select the option stating that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, if you do have one, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $400 instead.
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In addition to a lovely price cut, the tech giant also lets you bundle your new Galaxy Tab S11 with a book cover keyboard and save 30% on the add-on. You can also add to the bundle a Galaxy Watch 8 and/or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and save up to 25% on each of those add-ons.
Whether you get a Galaxy Tab S11 on Amazon or from Samsung, you’ll definitely be in for a treat. Sure, I agree the tablet isn’t exactly affordable, but it’s a great pick if you want a reliable slate that will remain relevant for quite a long time—especially with Samsung’s promised seven years of software updates for this thing.
Boasting a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle any task, app, or game you throw its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a tablet for work. At the same time, its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a high 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio turns it into an outstanding device for binge-watching Netflix and, of course, the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel—subscribe if you haven’t already.
If that’s not enough, the slate comes with an included S Pen in the box, saving you extra cash, and rocks an 8,400mAh battery that lasts the whole day—with moderate use, of course—without needing a top-up. So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S11 is definitely worth every penny. Don’t hesitate, and grab one at up to $400 off before it’s too late!
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