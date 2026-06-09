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At $250 off, the Pixel 10 Pro XL desperately wants to be your phone for the summer holiday

The phone is unmissable right now, so get one for less as soon as possible!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person holding a Pixel 10 Pro XL.
It also takes stunning photos, perfect for your upcoming summer vacation. | Image by PhoneArena

Being Google’s top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is definitely among the best choices you can make if you’re hunting for a high-end handset with incredible cameras. Well, Amazon gives you yet another reason to just go ahead and get this fella.

The retailer has slashed a whole $250 off this bad boy’s price, allowing you to get one with 256GB of storage for less than $950. Furthermore, all color variants are available at this price, so you can snatch the one that best matches your taste.

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!
$250 off (21%)
If you want top-tier cameras, snappy performance, and a stunning screen, Amazon is offering a massive $250 discount on the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro XL. This lets you pick one up for under $950. Being Google's current top-of-the-line phone, this bad boy is definitely worth the splurge. So, act fast and save now before the offer expires!
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I completely understand that spending $950 on a phone is no small feat and that your inner voice and your bank account will try to steer you away from getting a Pixel 10 Pro XL for $250 off its price. But when they try to do that, tell them that this phone rocks a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM and can handle anything you throw its way.

Better yet, it comes with fancy AI features like Magic Cue, which turns it into your personal assistant, allowing it to offer timely suggestions. And if you often find yourself speaking with people who don’t know English that well, you can use the phone’s Voice Translate feature to communicate more easily with people next time you go to Europe.

Since it’s a high-end Pixel phone, it’s also an absolute camera champ. Boasting a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and another 48MP telephoto lens, it takes highly detailed photos with rich colors, perfect for taking pictures of sunsets, the ocean, and selfies to show your Insta followers where you’ve been on holiday this year.

You also get a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and an impressive 3,300 nits of peak brightness. Everything you do on your phone, whether you’re watching YouTube or reading the news on PhoneArena, looks impressive and high-quality even in direct sunlight.

Add to that a 5,200mAh battery that can last a whole day without making you reach for a charger, and you get a phone that’s worth every penny. Don’t miss out, and treat yourself to this powerhouse for $250 off now while you still can!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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