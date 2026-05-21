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Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops in price even further on Amazon

The watch packs a ton of features and is absolutely worth the investment.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
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A promotional image for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).
It's definitely a beast of a smartwatch! | Image by PhoneArena

I recently shared that Amazon offered a $100 discount on none other than the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), Samsung’s best smartwatch yet. Don’t worry if you missed my initial deal post, though, as Amazon has dropped the price even further, giving you an even bigger incentive to act fast and save on Sammy’s top-of-the-line smartwatch.

How much further? Well, the discount is now $111, which drops the timepiece below $540. However, the caveat here is that this price cut is only available for the model in Gray. On the flip side, you can still save $100 on select color options, so you can score sweet savings even if you prefer a different paint job.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save $111 on Amazon!

$111 off (17%)
Designed for Samsung fans with an active lifestyle, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) brings a premium feel, high durability, and a massive set of features to your wrist. Better yet, Amazon just knocked $111 off its price tag, making it an even more tempting choice. Don't hesitate—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save up to $250 at Samsung!

$399 99
$649 99
$250 off (38%)
Samsung has a fantastic alternative offer. You can trade in an eligible device to slash up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). But even if you don't have an old watch you can part with, you can still save $100. Just select that you don't have a trade-in.
Buy at Samsung
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I don’t know how long these discounts will stay up for grabs, though, which is why I urge you to act quickly and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for less now while you still can. After all, this is the best Wear OS-powered smartwatch on the market, and any chance you get to score it at a discount should be welcomed with open arms.

If you have an old smartwatch to trade in, feel free to check out Samsung’s deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) as well. You can currently save up to $250 on this powerhouse with an eligible trade-in or $100 without one.

There’s a reason why our friend here ranks among the best smartwatches on the market.

Made out of titanium and with a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED touchscreen — two of the toughest materials known to man — it packs exceptional durability, making it perfect for people with outdoorsy hobbies like mountain biking.

As for the feature side, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect a modern smartwatch of this caliber to boast, including dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung’s body composition analysis. Beyond the health-tracking stuff, you get lifestyle features like NFC, phone call and smart notification support, and a plethora of third-party apps to choose from thanks to its quick and easy access to the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, the 590mAh battery on deck has enough power to last up to three days on a single charge. And while this is definitely not ideal, especially for an outdoor smartwatch, the sheer amount of value you get with this fella more than compensates for its battery performance. Not to mention that it’s actually pretty good battery life for a Wear OS timepiece, as those usually last around a day to a day and a half per charge.

That’s why my advice is simple: don’t let the $540 price scare your bank account. Instead, pitch it to your wallet as an investment rather than a splurge, and get the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at a more reasonable price today!

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$25
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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