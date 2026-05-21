Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops in price even further on Amazon
The watch packs a ton of features and is absolutely worth the investment.
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It's definitely a beast of a smartwatch! | Image by PhoneArena
I recently shared that Amazon offered a $100 discount on none other than the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), Samsung’s best smartwatch yet. Don’t worry if you missed my initial deal post, though, as Amazon has dropped the price even further, giving you an even bigger incentive to act fast and save on Sammy’s top-of-the-line smartwatch.
How much further? Well, the discount is now $111, which drops the timepiece below $540. However, the caveat here is that this price cut is only available for the model in Gray. On the flip side, you can still save $100 on select color options, so you can score sweet savings even if you prefer a different paint job.
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I don’t know how long these discounts will stay up for grabs, though, which is why I urge you to act quickly and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for less now while you still can. After all, this is the best Wear OS-powered smartwatch on the market, and any chance you get to score it at a discount should be welcomed with open arms.
If you have an old smartwatch to trade in, feel free to check out Samsung’s deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) as well. You can currently save up to $250 on this powerhouse with an eligible trade-in or $100 without one.
There’s a reason why our friend here ranks among the best smartwatches on the market.
Made out of titanium and with a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED touchscreen — two of the toughest materials known to man — it packs exceptional durability, making it perfect for people with outdoorsy hobbies like mountain biking.
As for the feature side, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect a modern smartwatch of this caliber to boast, including dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung’s body composition analysis. Beyond the health-tracking stuff, you get lifestyle features like NFC, phone call and smart notification support, and a plethora of third-party apps to choose from thanks to its quick and easy access to the Google Play Store.
Meanwhile, the 590mAh battery on deck has enough power to last up to three days on a single charge. And while this is definitely not ideal, especially for an outdoor smartwatch, the sheer amount of value you get with this fella more than compensates for its battery performance. Not to mention that it’s actually pretty good battery life for a Wear OS timepiece, as those usually last around a day to a day and a half per charge.
That’s why my advice is simple: don’t let the $540 price scare your bank account. Instead, pitch it to your wallet as an investment rather than a splurge, and get the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at a more reasonable price today!
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