Premium Sonos Ace with steel headband get a sweet $100 Amazon discount
The headphones have high-end sound, feel, and great battery life.
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Perfect for long zone-outs! | Image by Sonos
Following my post on Amazon’s sweet $152 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, I just found a lovely deal on another set of premium headphones that I think might tickle your fancy, too.
The offer is for the Sonos Ace, which are selling for $100 off on Amazon. This drops their hefty $400 price to just below the $300 mark, making them a tempting alternative to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
In fact, the biggest reason to get these is because of their high-end build. While Sony’s and Bose’s cans are mainly made of plastic, these puppies sport a stainless steel headband, bringing better durability and a more premium overall feel. This is further elevated by spacious ear cups dressed with plush memory cushioning and high-quality vegan leather.
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They’re more than just a pretty face, though, as they deliver high-quality audio and support fancy features like Dolby Atmos and head-tracking. You can also use the built-in EQ in the Sonos companion app to tailor the audio to your taste, whether you prefer more bass or, on the flip side, want the lows turned down.
High-end ANC is also part of the package, but it’s worth noting that it’s still a bit behind the ANC on industry leaders like the Sony WH-1000XM5. Something that the Sonys lack, though, is seamless transfer of your audio to your Sonos speakers and vice versa, so you’re getting a pretty handy feature if you’re already using Sonos loudspeakers with your TV, for instance.
Factor in their battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC on and fast charging that gives up to an extra three hours of playback after a quick three-minute charge, and you get the perfect headphones if you prefer sturdier durability over top-notch ANC. That’s why I find them a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5, and if you agree, be sure to snag a brand-new set of Sonos Ace for $100 less now.
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