Premium Sonos Ace with steel headband get a sweet $100 Amazon discount

They’re more than just a pretty face, though, as they deliver high-quality audio and support fancy features like Dolby Atmos and head-tracking. You can also use the built-in EQ in the Sonos companion app to tailor the audio to your taste, whether you prefer more bass or, on the flip side, want the lows turned down.High-end ANC is also part of the package, but it’s worth noting that it’s still a bit behind the ANC on industry leaders like the Sony WH-1000XM5. Something that the Sonys lack, though, is seamless transfer of your audio to your Sonos speakers and vice versa, so you’re getting a pretty handy feature if you’re already using Sonos loudspeakers with your TV, for instance.Factor in their battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC on and fast charging that gives up to an extra three hours of playback after a quick three-minute charge, and you get the perfect headphones if you prefer sturdier durability over top-notch ANC. That’s why I find them a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5, and if you agree, be sure to snag a brand-new set of Sonos Ace for $100 less now.