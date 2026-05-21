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Premium Sonos Ace with steel headband get a sweet $100 Amazon discount

The headphones have high-end sound, feel, and great battery life.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A woman wearing a set of Sonos Ace.
Perfect for long zone-outs! | Image by Sonos

Following my post on Amazon’s sweet $152 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, I just found a lovely deal on another set of premium headphones that I think might tickle your fancy, too.

The offer is for the Sonos Ace, which are selling for $100 off on Amazon. This drops their hefty $400 price to just below the $300 mark, making them a tempting alternative to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

In fact, the biggest reason to get these is because of their high-end build. While Sony’s and Bose’s cans are mainly made of plastic, these puppies sport a stainless steel headband, bringing better durability and a more premium overall feel. This is further elevated by spacious ear cups dressed with plush memory cushioning and high-quality vegan leather.

Sonos Ace in Black: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon has slashed a whopping $100 off the Sonos Ace, bringing the Black model down to just under $300. Ranking among the best headphones money can buy, these cans deliver a premium feel, top-tier audio, great battery life, and fantastic ANC. Act fast and save while you still can!
Buy at Amazon
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They’re more than just a pretty face, though, as they deliver high-quality audio and support fancy features like Dolby Atmos and head-tracking. You can also use the built-in EQ in the Sonos companion app to tailor the audio to your taste, whether you prefer more bass or, on the flip side, want the lows turned down.

High-end ANC is also part of the package, but it’s worth noting that it’s still a bit behind the ANC on industry leaders like the Sony WH-1000XM5. Something that the Sonys lack, though, is seamless transfer of your audio to your Sonos speakers and vice versa, so you’re getting a pretty handy feature if you’re already using Sonos loudspeakers with your TV, for instance.

Factor in their battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC on and fast charging that gives up to an extra three hours of playback after a quick three-minute charge, and you get the perfect headphones if you prefer sturdier durability over top-notch ANC. That’s why I find them a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM5, and if you agree, be sure to snag a brand-new set of Sonos Ace for $100 less now.

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$25
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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