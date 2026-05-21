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Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a hot pick with seven years of software support and a far more affordable price

It's perfect if you're after a compact phone with a ton of firepower.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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A close-up of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
It's definitely worth every penny! | Image by PhoneArena

As I’ve shared numerous times, I’m a clamshell foldable fan. That’s just the perfect form factor for me. Thanks to their clever design, these foldables are incredibly compact and easily fit in most pockets. You can absolutely forget that you’re carrying a smartphone.

But when you need to respond to your partner’s message or check out the latest news on PhoneArena.com, you just unfold the handset, and you’ve got a proper smartphone. They combine the best of both worlds, in my opinion.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: Save $200 on Amazon

$200 off (18%)
Amazon is offering a $200 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, dropping the 256GB model below $900. The phone is an absolute powerhouse and is definitely worth the splurge, especially with those seven years of software support. Save as much as you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Up to $600 OFF with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
If you have an eligible device to trade in, heading over to the Samsung Store is another great option, where you can score up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Alternatively, you can hit "No" in the trade-in section and save $200 instead.
Buy at Samsung
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Sure, you could argue that the best clamshell foldables cost an arm and a leg, and you’d be right. However, they’re also among the most discounted smartphones, and you can frequently score one for much less than usual—just like Amazon’s current Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal, for instance.

The retailer has slashed a whole $200 off the model with 256GB of storage, plunging it below $900. In case you have an old phone to trade in, I suggest heading to Samsung, though, as the tech giant offers up to a whopping $600 off, depending on the make, model, and condition of the device you’re handing over. That said, you can save $200 without parting with a device at Samsung as well; just select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Boasting an Exynos 2500 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs some serious firepower under the hood. It can easily handle any task or app you throw its way. It’s not the best choice for gaming, as it throttles pretty fast, but I highly doubt you’d be looking for a clamshell foldable if you game a lot on your phone, so this shouldn’t be an issue for you.

Technically, our friend here has less raw power compared to its main competitor, the Razr Ultra (2025), which packs Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon. However, it beats it in the longevity department, as Samsung promises seven years of software support, whereas Motorola offers only three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Beyond high-end performance and great software support, you also get a phone with a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. So, everything from streaming YouTube to scrolling through reels on Insta will look breathtaking.

Add the 50MP main camera into the mix, which takes gorgeous photos, and you get quite the value for your hard-earned $900—or $499.99 if you score the full trade-in value. So, don’t miss out and save on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 now!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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$25
$5 off (20%)
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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