Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a hot pick with seven years of software support and a far more affordable price
It's perfect if you're after a compact phone with a ton of firepower.
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It's definitely worth every penny! | Image by PhoneArena
As I’ve shared numerous times, I’m a clamshell foldable fan. That’s just the perfect form factor for me. Thanks to their clever design, these foldables are incredibly compact and easily fit in most pockets. You can absolutely forget that you’re carrying a smartphone.
But when you need to respond to your partner’s message or check out the latest news on PhoneArena.com, you just unfold the handset, and you’ve got a proper smartphone. They combine the best of both worlds, in my opinion.
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Sure, you could argue that the best clamshell foldables cost an arm and a leg, and you’d be right. However, they’re also among the most discounted smartphones, and you can frequently score one for much less than usual—just like Amazon’s current Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal, for instance.
The retailer has slashed a whole $200 off the model with 256GB of storage, plunging it below $900. In case you have an old phone to trade in, I suggest heading to Samsung, though, as the tech giant offers up to a whopping $600 off, depending on the make, model, and condition of the device you’re handing over. That said, you can save $200 without parting with a device at Samsung as well; just select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
Boasting an Exynos 2500 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs some serious firepower under the hood. It can easily handle any task or app you throw its way. It’s not the best choice for gaming, as it throttles pretty fast, but I highly doubt you’d be looking for a clamshell foldable if you game a lot on your phone, so this shouldn’t be an issue for you.
Technically, our friend here has less raw power compared to its main competitor, the Razr Ultra (2025), which packs Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon. However, it beats it in the longevity department, as Samsung promises seven years of software support, whereas Motorola offers only three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.
Beyond high-end performance and great software support, you also get a phone with a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content. So, everything from streaming YouTube to scrolling through reels on Insta will look breathtaking.
Add the 50MP main camera into the mix, which takes gorgeous photos, and you get quite the value for your hard-earned $900—or $499.99 if you score the full trade-in value. So, don’t miss out and save on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 now!
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