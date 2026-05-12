Android 17 brings new creative tools for Instagram, Adobe and more





Introducing Screen Reactions





Reaction videos are super popular on social media, but creating compelling ones can be quite challenging. Google sets out to address challenges by launching Screen Reactions.







Why spend hours on a reaction video? | Video by Google

It lets you create a reaction video with just a few taps by recording both your screen and your authentic reaction. The feature is set to roll out on Pixel devices in the summer. It lets you create a reaction video with just a few taps by recording both your screen and your authentic reaction. The feature is set to roll out on Pixel devices in the summer.





Instagram is getting a major upgrade

If you have ever tried to capture a special moment at night, you probably know how challenging that can be. And it gets even more stressful when you try to share it on social media. Well, Android 17 changes that.





What's your favorite new creative tool? The upgrades of Instagram's Edits app The launch of Screen Reactions The Adobe Premiere app's launch The new Instagram enhancements Vote 0 Votes





Collaborating with Meta, Google has brought advanced new features to Instagram, including Night Sight integration. This tool allows you to capture night scenes more professionally.



The company is also integrating Ultra HDR capture and playback into the social media app. This helps create content that looks much more realistic while saving creators hours on editing. Built-in video stabilization is coming to Instagram as well, keeping videos steady and sharp even when you’re moving.



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Ultra HDR support makes Instagram content truly pop. | Video by Google



These changes aim to help creators deliver better results faster. With built-in stabilization and Ultra HDR, your Instagram posts should look spot-on from the start. Plus, by optimizing the entire process, Google ensures everything looks sharp even when uploaded.



Full-screen mode is here

For quite some time, Instagram users couldn’t get the perfect experience on foldable devices and tablets. Now, Google addresses this by adapting the app for These changes aim to help creators deliver better results faster. With built-in stabilization and Ultra HDR, your Instagram posts should look spot-on from the start. Plus, by optimizing the entire process, Google ensures everything looks sharp even when uploaded.For quite some time, Instagram users couldn’t get the perfect experience on foldable devices and tablets. Now, Google addresses this by adapting the app for Android tablets so it feels much more natural on larger screens. What’s more, it adds a multi-column layout, allowing users to view content and browse through reactions at the same time.









Instagram's Edits app is receiving notable upgrades as well. Relying on on-device AI, users can reimagine content with a single tap. The app uses on-device AI to enhance videos and photos, ensuring optimal results.



But it goes further than visuals, as Google includes sound separation in the Edits app. AI analyzes and separates all noises, boosting desired sounds and filtering background noise.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy A new app for creators is coming

Enhancing photos is super intuitive. | Video by Google

is one of the most popular video editing tools, used by creators and filmmakers alike. For now, the full version of the tool is available exclusively on desktop, but Google is bringing it to phones this summer.



During the Android Show, the company announced that the upcoming Premiere app will bring special effects and exclusive templates right on your smartphone. Users will also be able to share content on YouTube Shorts straight from the app.



Additionally, professionals can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones to get APV (advanced professional video), which is considered one of the most storage-efficient video formats. For now, this format is available on the



A big year ahead

Google is clearly refining its Android, turning it into much more than a simple OS. By bringing on-device AI, professional editing tools to phones and streamlining the entire content sharing process, it gives creators the ability to produce, share, and edit content much faster.



This approach is impressive, but it's hard to see how it helps all users. To me, it feels more like catering to a special audience than designing a one-for-all solution.



Either way, I don't see that as a problem. Even if I only use features like Ultra HDR once in a while, it's still nice knowing they're there when I need them. Instagram's Edits app is receiving notable upgrades as well. Relying on on-device AI, users can reimagine content with a single tap. The app uses on-device AI to enhance videos and photos, ensuring optimal results.But it goes further than visuals, as Google includes sound separation in the Edits app. AI analyzes and separates all noises, boosting desired sounds and filtering background noise. Adobe Premiere is one of the most popular video editing tools, used by creators and filmmakers alike. For now, the full version of the tool is available exclusively on desktop, but Google is bringing it to phones this summer.During the Android Show, the company announced that the upcoming Premiere app will bring special effects and exclusive templates right on your smartphone. Users will also be able to share content on YouTube Shorts straight from the app.Additionally, professionals can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones to get APV (advanced professional video), which is considered one of the most storage-efficient video formats. For now, this format is available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra Google is clearly refining its Android, turning it into much more than a simple OS. By bringing on-device AI, professional editing tools to phones and streamlining the entire content sharing process, it gives creators the ability to produce, share, and edit content much faster.This approach is impressive, but it's hard to see how it helps all users. To me, it feels more like catering to a special audience than designing a one-for-all solution.Either way, I don't see that as a problem. Even if I only use features like Ultra HDR once in a while, it's still nice knowing they're there when I need them.