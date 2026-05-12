Google and Apple make their move, putting an end to unsecure texting

End-to-end encryption for RCS messaging is here







Unlike SMS messaging, which can be accessed by carriers, RCS messages can only be read by the sender and the recipient.





What matters most to you in a messaging app? Encryption and privacy Rich selection of stickers Speed and reliability Cross-platform support Ease of use Vote 13 Votes



Requirements

Not everyone will be able to experience the end-to-end encryption from Day 1. For now, encryption is rolling out in beta for users running



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Things are simpler for Android users. They can experience end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging if they run the latest version of Google Messages.



What to look for

Encryption for RCS messages doesn't look any different from encryption on other texting platforms. Users should look for the small 'lock' icon, which shows the message is encrypted.



It should be pointed out that RCS communication encryption is enabled by default. It will be automatically enabled for existing RCS conversations in time.



A big leap forward

Apple and Android have a long history of not collaborating, and that went all the way down to text messaging. But now, thanks to the introduction of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, that gap is finally starting to close.



We're living in the midst of mobile frauds. From scam messages to spam phone calls, trouble lies at every corner. And while this new development may not sound like it has a huge impact, it shows brands are actively working on developing safer ways to communicate. Not everyone will be able to experience the end-to-end encryption from Day 1. For now, encryption is rolling out in beta for users running iOS 26 .5 devices. Apple hasn't shared a timetable for when encrypted RCS messaging will become available to all iPhone users.The RCS messaging protection works on supported networks, such as T-Mobile AT&T , Straight Talk, Verizon , Mint Mobile, and more. You can check out the full list of supported networks here Things are simpler for Android users. They can experience end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging if they run the latest version of Google Messages.Encryption for RCS messages doesn't look any different from encryption on other texting platforms. Users should look for the small 'lock' icon, which shows the message is encrypted.It should be pointed out that RCS communication encryption is enabled by default. It will be automatically enabled for existing RCS conversations in time.Apple and Android have a long history of not collaborating, and that went all the way down to text messaging. But now, thanks to the introduction of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, that gap is finally starting to close.We're living in the midst of mobile frauds. From scam messages to spam phone calls, trouble lies at every corner. And while this new development may not sound like it has a huge impact, it shows brands are actively working on developing safer ways to communicate.

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