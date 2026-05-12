Google and Apple make their move, putting an end to unsecure texting
Users can now text cross-platform with end-to-end encryption.
Encryption for RCS messaging starts rolling out. | Image by Google
Secure messaging has long existed on both Android and iPhone, but conversations between the two platforms remained unprotected. This finally changes, as both Google and Apple start adopting encryption from May 11.
Both Apple and Android now support the updated RCS standard with end-to-end encryption. This move aims to finally retire legacy SMS, creating a private, secure way to communicate between devices.
Unlike SMS messaging, which can be accessed by carriers, RCS messages can only be read by the sender and the recipient.
Not everyone will be able to experience the end-to-end encryption from Day 1. For now, encryption is rolling out in beta for users running iOS 26.5 devices. Apple hasn't shared a timetable for when encrypted RCS messaging will become available to all iPhone users.
The RCS messaging protection works on supported networks, such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Straight Talk, Verizon, Mint Mobile, and more. You can check out the full list of supported networks here.
Things are simpler for Android users. They can experience end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging if they run the latest version of Google Messages.
Encryption for RCS messages doesn't look any different from encryption on other texting platforms. Users should look for the small 'lock' icon, which shows the message is encrypted.
Apple and Android have a long history of not collaborating, and that went all the way down to text messaging. But now, thanks to the introduction of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, that gap is finally starting to close.
We're living in the midst of mobile frauds. From scam messages to spam phone calls, trouble lies at every corner. And while this new development may not sound like it has a huge impact, it shows brands are actively working on developing safer ways to communicate.
End-to-end encryption for RCS messaging is here
Both Apple and Android now support the updated RCS standard with end-to-end encryption. This move aims to finally retire legacy SMS, creating a private, secure way to communicate between devices.
Although iMessage already uses end-to-end encryption and Google Messages supports it for RCS chats, cross-platform messages between Android phones and iPhones previously lacked this level of privacy.
RCS chats are becoming encrypted. | Image by Apple
Unlike SMS messaging, which can be accessed by carriers, RCS messages can only be read by the sender and the recipient.
What matters most to you in a messaging app?
Requirements
Not everyone will be able to experience the end-to-end encryption from Day 1. For now, encryption is rolling out in beta for users running iOS 26.5 devices. Apple hasn't shared a timetable for when encrypted RCS messaging will become available to all iPhone users.
Recommended For You
Things are simpler for Android users. They can experience end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging if they run the latest version of Google Messages.
What to look for
Encryption for RCS messages doesn't look any different from encryption on other texting platforms. Users should look for the small 'lock' icon, which shows the message is encrypted.
It should be pointed out that RCS communication encryption is enabled by default. It will be automatically enabled for existing RCS conversations in time.
A big leap forward
Apple and Android have a long history of not collaborating, and that went all the way down to text messaging. But now, thanks to the introduction of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, that gap is finally starting to close.
We're living in the midst of mobile frauds. From scam messages to spam phone calls, trouble lies at every corner. And while this new development may not sound like it has a huge impact, it shows brands are actively working on developing safer ways to communicate.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: