Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The tablet brings a lot to the table at this price, so act fast and save while you can!
Samsung and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy may be offering bonkers discounts on the just-released Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but they’re still far from budget-friendly. Don’t get us wrong—these are phenomenal tablets; however, they aren’t the perfect choice for shoppers who don’t need this much firepower and use their tablet for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. If you fall into that category yourself, you may want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) instead.
Right now, the retailer is offering a generous $120 discount on all color options of the 64GB model, dropping the price below $210. That results in sweet savings of 36% off the slate’s usual cost of around $330. Hurry up, though! We don’t know how long this deal will last. According to the tools we use to track offers, this one has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. Because of that, it may expire soon.
As for performance, it might not blow you away, but the Exynos 1280 chipset handles daily tasks with ease. On the flip side, the slate offers a pretty awesome viewing experience for the price, courtesy of its AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. It also comes with its own S Pen in the box, which is pretty neat considering it’s not an expensive tablet. You can use the included stylus for things like faster note-taking and even drawing.
So, should you buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with this deal after all? You definitely should! The slate may be a far cry from the absolute best tablets on the market, but it still brings a lot to the table and is unmissable at just under $210. So, don’t miss out!
Also, don’t let the fact that the slate comes with only 64GB of storage stop you from pulling the trigger on this phenomenal offer. Sure, 64GB of storage is insufficient in 2025, but the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you can expand its storage with ease.
