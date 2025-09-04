Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S11 hits shelves with bonkers discounts: Check out the hottest offers

The new Galaxy Tab S11 series is finally official. Check out the best Galaxy Tab S11 deals right here and save big with the offers in this article!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A promotional image for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Samsung just unveiled its all-new Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablets, making them the hottest choices for shoppers in the market for a new Android-powered slate.

Both devices feature a 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chipset, packing an insane amount of firepower, while their gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver stunning visuals on the go. As the tech giant’s latest top-tier slates, they are perfect for heavy work and play and make a great long-term investment.

But not everything is as awesome as it looks. Being cream-of-the-crop devices, they come with hefty price tags that will make your bank account weep the moment you proceed to checkout.

Fortunately, Samsung is celebrating its announcement with unmissable Galaxy Tab S11 deals, giving you the chance to upgrade your tablet game for less. We’ve also spotted generous offers on the Galaxy Tab S11 series at Amazon and Best Buy. 

As always, we’ve listed the best Galaxy Tab S11 deals in one place—this article. It's worth noting, though, that these top Galaxy Tab S11 offers won’t last forever. That's why we urge you to act fast and grab a brand-new slate with one of the best deals on Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra below while you still can!

Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Samsung


Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770 at Samsung!

$209 99
$979 99
$770 off (79%)
Get your Galaxy Tab S11 on Samsung.com and score a free storage upgrade worth $120. Trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $650. The tablet packs an insane amount of firepower and features a stunning 11-inch display, offering mesmerizing visuals. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $950!

$669 99
$1619 99
$950 off (59%)
Score a free storage upgrade worth up to $150 when purchasing the insanely powerful Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on Samsung.com. Plus, save up to an extra $800 with an eligible trade-in. This brings this powerhouse to a bargain price category, so don’t wait around! See how much you can save and get the best Galaxy Tab yet for less today!
Buy at Samsung

Of course, the best place to score a top Galaxy Tab S11 deal is Samsung.com. Right now, the tech giant is offering a free storage upgrade on the regular model, letting you save up to $120 on your chosen storage option. And with Samsung being Samsung, it also lets you score massive savings with a trade-in. Depending on the make, model, and condition of your old slate, you can slash up to an additional $650 off your new Tab S11.

In case an 11-inch display is too small for your needs, you can opt for the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which boasts a humongous 14.6-inch screen and is available with pretty much the same deal conditions. However, here, you can score a free storage upgrade worth up to $150 and the trade-in amount is increased to up to $800. So, definitely check out how much you can save with a trade-in.

Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Amazon


Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (12%)
A limited-time deal on Amazon lets you score the latest Galaxy Tab S11 with 512GB of storage for a whopping $120 off its price. The tablet delivers insane performance and is just unmissable at its current sub-$860 price. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

As we noted at the beginning, Amazon also has top Galaxy Tab S11 deals. Right now, the retailer is offering a sweet $120 discount on the 512GB model of the regular Galaxy Tab S11, allowing you to score one for just under $860, instead of splurging about $980. Act fast, though, as the promo has a red "Limited-time deal" banner and might expire fast!

Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Best Buy


Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save $120 at Best Buy!

$859 99
$979 99
$120 off (12%)
Best Buy is currently offering a sweet $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11 with 512GB of storage. This allows you to get this powerhouse of a tablet for only $859.99. There's no telling how long this deal will last, though, so be sure to act fast and save now!
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S11 1TB: Save $300 at Best Buy!

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
If you need a larger display, well then you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy is offering a massive $300 discount on the 1TB version of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, dropping it below the $1,320 mark. The tablet is an insanely good value for money at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at BestBuy

Look at that, Best Buy has also decided to jump on the best Galaxy Tab S11 discounts train, slashing prices on both models. Mirroring Samsung and Amazon’s deal, the retailer lets you save $120 on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 and grab one for only $859.99. As for the Ultra, well, you'll score the biggest savings if you opt for the 1TB model, as it's selling for $300 off. This means it can become yours for just $1,319.99, which is a much better price than its usual cost of around $1,620.




Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof •

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 4

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online

Latest News

TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
Galaxy S25 FE: is that the best $650 phone you can get right now?
Galaxy S25 FE: is that the best $650 phone you can get right now?
TCL launches the Movetime MT48 smartwatch and Nxtpaper 5G Junior smartphone for kids
TCL launches the Movetime MT48 smartwatch and Nxtpaper 5G Junior smartphone for kids
Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change
Image of Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra dummy units reveals unexpected design change
Honor's Magic V5 sales are soaring in Europe, and it's a big warning sign for Samsung and Apple
Honor's Magic V5 sales are soaring in Europe, and it's a big warning sign for Samsung and Apple
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless