Galaxy Tab S11 hits shelves with bonkers discounts: Check out the hottest offers
The new Galaxy Tab S11 series is finally official. Check out the best Galaxy Tab S11 deals right here and save big with the offers in this article!
Samsung just unveiled its all-new Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablets, making them the hottest choices for shoppers in the market for a new Android-powered slate.
Both devices feature a 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chipset, packing an insane amount of firepower, while their gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver stunning visuals on the go. As the tech giant’s latest top-tier slates, they are perfect for heavy work and play and make a great long-term investment.
Fortunately, Samsung is celebrating its announcement with unmissable Galaxy Tab S11 deals, giving you the chance to upgrade your tablet game for less. We’ve also spotted generous offers on the Galaxy Tab S11 series at Amazon and Best Buy.
But not everything is as awesome as it looks. Being cream-of-the-crop devices, they come with hefty price tags that will make your bank account weep the moment you proceed to checkout.
As always, we’ve listed the best Galaxy Tab S11 deals in one place—this article. It's worth noting, though, that these top Galaxy Tab S11 offers won’t last forever. That's why we urge you to act fast and grab a brand-new slate with one of the best deals on Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra below while you still can!
Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Samsung
Of course, the best place to score a top Galaxy Tab S11 deal is Samsung.com. Right now, the tech giant is offering a free storage upgrade on the regular model, letting you save up to $120 on your chosen storage option. And with Samsung being Samsung, it also lets you score massive savings with a trade-in. Depending on the make, model, and condition of your old slate, you can slash up to an additional $650 off your new Tab S11.
In case an 11-inch display is too small for your needs, you can opt for the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which boasts a humongous 14.6-inch screen and is available with pretty much the same deal conditions. However, here, you can score a free storage upgrade worth up to $150 and the trade-in amount is increased to up to $800. So, definitely check out how much you can save with a trade-in.
Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Amazon
As we noted at the beginning, Amazon also has top Galaxy Tab S11 deals. Right now, the retailer is offering a sweet $120 discount on the 512GB model of the regular Galaxy Tab S11, allowing you to score one for just under $860, instead of splurging about $980. Act fast, though, as the promo has a red "Limited-time deal" banner and might expire fast!
Galaxy Tab S11 deals at Best Buy
Look at that, Best Buy has also decided to jump on the best Galaxy Tab S11 discounts train, slashing prices on both models. Mirroring Samsung and Amazon’s deal, the retailer lets you save $120 on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 and grab one for only $859.99. As for the Ultra, well, you'll score the biggest savings if you opt for the 1TB model, as it's selling for $300 off. This means it can become yours for just $1,319.99, which is a much better price than its usual cost of around $1,620.
