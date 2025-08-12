$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Grab the beastly Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at an unbeatable price with Samsung’s latest deal

The tablet offers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a great long-term investment. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 may be selling at a sweet $102 discount, making it an unmissable bargain for Apple fans seeking a solid long-term investment, but it's not the only high-end tablet that's heavily discounted right now.

Those who're on the Android side of the fence have the opportunity to save big on none other than the phenomenal Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet.

You can currently score a solid $220 discount on this puppy at the official store. All you need to do is tap the offer button below, which will redirect you to the tablet's listing on Samsung.com. Then, select that you don't have a device to trade, and proceed with the purchase.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $650 with trade-in at Samsung!

$549 99
$1199 99
$650 off (54%)
Save $220 on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on Samsung.com. Just select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have one, you can save up to $650 by trading it in with Samsung. You can also bundle the tablet with a book cover keyboard and /or eligible Galaxy Watches for extra savings. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung. The tech giant offers up to $650 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins, so it's definitely worth seeing how much your old slate can slash off the price of your new one.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung also lets you bundle the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a book cover keyboard, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and/or Galaxy Watch Ultra and save on the add-ons as well. The book cover keyboard is available at a 50% discount, while the watches can be yours for 20% off when bundling.

Just don't hesitate—save with this deal as soon as possible, as there's no telling when it could expire. The truth is, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra brings a lot to the table. Plus, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your wrist game as well, since the Galaxy Watch 8 series are Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches, meaning they have a premium design and feel and are loaded with features.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is also a great long-term investment, as it offers high-end performance thanks to its powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, which means it'll remain relevant for years—just like the iPad Pro with an M4 chip. It's also a great choice for streaming movies on the go, thanks to its beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, high 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support.

So, yeah! This deal is definitely one of those you don't want to miss out on. That's why we encourage you to save now while it's still up for grabs!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless