Grab the beastly Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at an unbeatable price with Samsung’s latest deal
The tablet offers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a great long-term investment. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 may be selling at a sweet $102 discount, making it an unmissable bargain for Apple fans seeking a solid long-term investment, but it's not the only high-end tablet that's heavily discounted right now.
Those who're on the Android side of the fence have the opportunity to save big on none other than the phenomenal Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet.
However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung. The tech giant offers up to $650 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins, so it's definitely worth seeing how much your old slate can slash off the price of your new one.
Just don't hesitate—save with this deal as soon as possible, as there's no telling when it could expire. The truth is, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra brings a lot to the table. Plus, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your wrist game as well, since the Galaxy Watch 8 series are Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatches, meaning they have a premium design and feel and are loaded with features.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is also a great long-term investment, as it offers high-end performance thanks to its powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, which means it'll remain relevant for years—just like the iPad Pro with an M4 chip. It's also a great choice for streaming movies on the go, thanks to its beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, high 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support.
Those who're on the Android side of the fence have the opportunity to save big on none other than the phenomenal Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung's current top-of-the-line tablet.
You can currently score a solid $220 discount on this puppy at the official store. All you need to do is tap the offer button below, which will redirect you to the tablet's listing on Samsung.com. Then, select that you don't have a device to trade, and proceed with the purchase.
However, if you do have an old tablet you can part with, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung. The tech giant offers up to $650 off this beauty with eligible trade-ins, so it's definitely worth seeing how much your old slate can slash off the price of your new one.
To sweeten the deal, Samsung also lets you bundle the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a book cover keyboard, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and/or Galaxy Watch Ultra and save on the add-ons as well. The book cover keyboard is available at a 50% discount, while the watches can be yours for 20% off when bundling.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is also a great long-term investment, as it offers high-end performance thanks to its powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, which means it'll remain relevant for years—just like the iPad Pro with an M4 chip. It's also a great choice for streaming movies on the go, thanks to its beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, high 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support.
So, yeah! This deal is definitely one of those you don't want to miss out on. That's why we encourage you to save now while it's still up for grabs!
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: