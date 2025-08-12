$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

As a techie I respect the 11-inch iPad Pro M4, and I’d snag it for $102 off as a bargain hunter

The tablet is among the best on the market and is an absolute must-have, espesially at its current price. So, don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an iPad Pro M4.
I may not be an Apple fan, but I'm a techie, and even I can't deny that Apple's latest iPad Pros are among the best tablets on the market. The M4 chip that powers them packs an insane amount of firepower, and nothing can stand in its way. Not to mention, this gives you headroom for years, so your iPad Pro will remain relevant long after you've bought it, turning it into a great long-term investment.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB: Save $102 on Amazon!

$102 off (10%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $102 discount on the 256GB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip. The tablet is among the best on the market, offering stunning performance. It also delivers gorgeous visuals with its incredible display. It's a great long-term investment, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, as a savvy shopper, I can't neglect one thing: the price. I understand that these are high-end tablets that also boast gorgeous Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screens with high resolutions, HDR, and Dolby Vision support, offering an incredible viewing experience on the go, but I'd still prefer to get one for as little as possible instead of breaking the bank.

That's why I can't tell you how pleased I am to share that Amazon is selling the 11-inch M4-powered iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $102 off its price. This allows bargain hunters like yours truly to grab the best Apple tablet money can buy for just under $897 instead of splurging around $1,000. I don't know how long this deal will last, so I urge you to act fast and get one as soon as possible, if, of course, the iPad Pro M4 checks all the right boxes for you.

But with its high-end performance, beautiful screen with a 2752 x 2064 resolution, and the fact that it'll remain relevant for years, it's hard to see why someone would miss out on this incredible tablet, especially if it fits the budget as well. So, don't hesitate—save today!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless