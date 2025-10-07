Galaxy Tab S10+ price plunges for October Prime Day

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
The tablet is among the best on the market, featuring high-end performance and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display. It's the best choice if you want a 12-inch powerhouse at a reasonable price.

Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
The October Prime Day is finally here, and we’re seeing some pretty generous Prime Day tablet deals. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently selling for $150 off on Amazon, allowing you to score a unit with 256GB of storage for just under $850. Given that under normal circumstances, this bad boy would set you back about $1,000, we believe this is a pretty awesome deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (15%)
October Prime Day lets you save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage and score one for just under $850. This is among the best tablets on the market and a top choice for shoppers who want an uber-premium 12-inch Android slate. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, since this is Prime Day—albeit the October one—acting fast is crucial. As you know, Amazon is full of savvy shoppers during massive shopping events, and deals like this don’t usually stay available for long. It’d be extremely sad if you missed this chance to snag one of the best tablets on the market just because you dilly-dallied and didn’t get one the moment you saw this deal post.

Yep, the Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be among Samsung’s latest tablets anymore, but it’s absolutely still worth your hard-earned cash. Its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB of RAM allow it to handle anything you throw its way, delivering immensely fast performance.

In addition, it rocks a just stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals on the go. Plus, this makes it the best pick if you want an extremely powerful 12.4-inch Android tablet, as Samsung didn’t introduce a 12-inch slate in the Galaxy Tab S11 series this year.

Now add the fact that it comes with its own S Pen inside the box, saving you extra cash as you won’t have to buy one separately, and we’re sure you see why this tablet is an absolute bargain. So, act fast and save on this powerhouse today!

