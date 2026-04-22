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Amazon makes the Galaxy Tab S10+ cheaper than ever shortly after Samsung's inexplicable price hike

Released in 2024, the 12.4-inch giant is an absolute 2026 must-buy at a $350 (or $450) discount with 256GB storage.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus in Moonstone Gray color
The Tab S10+ is big, powerful, ultra-thin, and reasonably priced for a presumably limited time. | Image by Samsung

As unsurprising as it's become to see new Android devices priced higher than their predecessors and recently released products also getting more expensive all of a sudden, it's difficult to understand the increases of something like the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

Samsung could surely settle for a slimmer profit margin than usual on the 18-month-old 12.4-inch giant, but instead of that, the $999.99 and $1,199.99 list prices in 256 and 512GB storage variants, respectively, were quietly bumped up to $1,099.99 and a ridiculously high $1,299.99 in the US last week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

$350 off (35%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, US Version
Buy at Amazon
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You know who still charges $999.99 (typically) for an entry-level Galaxy Tab S10+ configuration? That's right, Amazon, and believe it or not, the e-commerce giant is even offering bargain hunters the opportunity to save 350 bucks at the time of this writing.

That's $450 under Samsung's new regular price for a Tab S10 Plus with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 12GB RAM, and as crazy as it might sound in this dire period for the mobile industry, Amazon's latest deal makes the 2024-released 12.4-inch slate cheaper than ever before. Yes, even cheaper than around Christmas, as well as during the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 festivities of November and December.

You will obviously need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this $350 (or $450) discount, as only the Moonstone Gray colorway is currently in stock at a new record low price, and you'll also have to be okay with the inherent compromises of a previous-generation Samsung tablet.

Compared to the younger and bigger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, the Tab S10+ is... of course smaller, but not a whole lot slower, packing a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor instead of a... slightly zippier Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The 120Hz refresh rate-capable Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen remains an absolute stunner, the 5.6mm profile is as impressive and hard to eclipse today as back in 2024, and the long-term software support is practically unbeatable too, guaranteeing more major OS updates than you're likely to need before you switch to a new tablet.

Now, I'm not going to claim that this is the best Android tablet money can buy in 2026, but it's incredibly close... and a lot cheaper than the aforementioned Tab S11 Ultra, not to mention Apple's top iPad options with (admittedly superior) M5 processing power.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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