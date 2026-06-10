Walmart beats Amazon to the punch with never-before-seen AirPods Pro 3 deal ahead of Prime Day
There's never been a better time than right now to purchase Apple's latest and greatest true wireless earbuds.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are about as stylish as they are powerful. | Image by PhoneArena
We all know that Amazon will offer probably the best deals of the year so far on many of the greatest phones and mobile accessories money can buy in just a couple of weeks, but what if you're not willing to wait for the e-commerce giant's Prime Day 2026 start on June 23?
For wireless earbuds shoppers in general and hardcore Apple fans in particular, I have a sizzling hot summer promotion to recommend today that doesn't require a Prime membership or anything of that sort and is unlikely to be eclipsed by any major US retailer anytime soon (if ever).
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Yes, Walmart is selling the AirPods Pro 3 at a new record low price of $179, improving on a $50 discount that we've all seen at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart more times than I can count on the fingers of both my hands over the last few months.
Keep in mind that these ultra-high-end buds with Apple H2 power, top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation capabilities, and in-ear heart rate monitoring have only been unveiled in September 2025, which means this drastic $70 markdown from a $249 list price arrives less than nine months after their original global release.
It's pretty amazing just how much and cutting-edge technology can lie in such a small body. | Image by PhoneArena
That's pretty fast for a product that never felt overpriced to begin with (at least in my book), based on all those super-premium aforementioned features, as well as key upgrades in departments like overall audio quality delivered over the already impressive AirPods Pro 2 from 2022.
At $179, the third-gen AirPods Pros are remarkably cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (which don't offer things like built-in heart rate sensing), and although there's obviously a very good chance Amazon will (eventually) follow Walmart's suit with a $70 discount of its own, I see no reason why anyone would wait for that instead of pulling the trigger right now and right here with zero strings attached.
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