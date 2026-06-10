Apple's uber-powerful AirPods Max 2 are on sale at a new record low price in all five colorways
You don't need to wait for Amazon's Prime Day festival or be a Prime member to save an unprecedented 50 bucks on the second-gen AirPods Max.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The second-gen AirPods Max look equally premium in all five of these color options. | Image by Apple
For a sequel to a largely unimpressive and arguably overpriced product many of you were expecting for several years, the AirPods Max 2 went official a few months back with a pretty underwhelming set of capabilities and specs, as well as the same hard-to-stomach price point as the original 2020 edition.
That's probably why Amazon shoppers were given the first opportunity to save a few bucks on Apple's latest over-ear headphones mere days after their announcement, but while that discount jumped to $40 more than a month ago, no better deal followed... until right now.
Recommended For You
Yes, you can slash $50 off the $549 list price of the second-gen AirPods Max at the time of this writing, and although that's obviously not a major improvement over the aforementioned 40 bucks, it's a more appealing offer nonetheless, and it seems like the kind of promotion that could go unbeaten for several months to come.
That might include the Prime Day 2026 sales event scheduled to take place between June 23 and June 27, with the crucial distinction being that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to save 50 bucks today. And if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite color option from a palette that includes Midnight, Purple, Orange, Blue, and Starlight hues at the same record low price.
The AirPods Max 2 are as much a fashion statement as they are an efficient and powerful way of listening to music in great detail without wires. | Image by Apple
The AirPods Max 2, remember, are not that different from the AirPods Max 1 at first glance, basically keeping the external appearance unchanged... as well as the 20-hour battery life promise. An Apple H2 chip enabling ultra-advanced features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation represents without a doubt the biggest upgrade over the H1-powered first-gen AirPods Max, and of course, both the overall sound quality and active noise cancellation are allegedly "elevated" to rival Sony's WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen).
The problem is the AirPods Max 2 are still costlier than most other top contenders for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, although I'm pretty sure that's not going to matter for many hardcore Apple fans unwilling to touch a different brand with a ten-foot pole.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: