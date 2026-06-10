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Apple's uber-powerful AirPods Max 2 are on sale at a new record low price in all five colorways

You don't need to wait for Amazon's Prime Day festival or be a Prime member to save an unprecedented 50 bucks on the second-gen AirPods Max.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Official Apple AirPods Max 2 promotional image in five colors
The second-gen AirPods Max look equally premium in all five of these color options. | Image by Apple

For a sequel to a largely unimpressive and arguably overpriced product many of you were expecting for several years, the AirPods Max 2 went official a few months back with a pretty underwhelming set of capabilities and specs, as well as the same hard-to-stomach price point as the original 2020 edition.

That's probably why Amazon shoppers were given the first opportunity to save a few bucks on Apple's latest over-ear headphones mere days after their announcement, but while that discount jumped to $40 more than a month ago, no better deal followed... until right now.
Apple AirPods Max 2
$50 off (9%)
Unveiled less than three months ago and discounted for the first time very shortly thereafter, Apple's long overdue second-gen AirPods Max are on sale at their best price to date in Midnight, Purple, Orange, Blue, and Starlight colors with no Prime membership required or any other strings attached. All you have to do is hurry!
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Yes, you can slash $50 off the $549 list price of the second-gen AirPods Max at the time of this writing, and although that's obviously not a major improvement over the aforementioned 40 bucks, it's a more appealing offer nonetheless, and it seems like the kind of promotion that could go unbeaten for several months to come.

That might include the Prime Day 2026 sales event scheduled to take place between June 23 and June 27, with the crucial distinction being that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to save 50 bucks today. And if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite color option from a palette that includes Midnight, Purple, Orange, Blue, and Starlight hues at the same record low price.


The AirPods Max 2, remember, are not that different from the AirPods Max 1 at first glance, basically keeping the external appearance unchanged... as well as the 20-hour battery life promise. An Apple H2 chip enabling ultra-advanced features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation represents without a doubt the biggest upgrade over the H1-powered first-gen AirPods Max, and of course, both the overall sound quality and active noise cancellation are allegedly "elevated" to rival Sony's WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen).

The problem is the AirPods Max 2 are still costlier than most other top contenders for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy, although I'm pretty sure that's not going to matter for many hardcore Apple fans unwilling to touch a different brand with a ten-foot pole.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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