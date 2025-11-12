Generous Walmart deal slashes a whopping $195 off Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ price
The tablet packs a punch, offers pleasant visuals and is a steal at its current price. Don't miss out!
Why overspend on a high-end tablet like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra if you’re going to use only a portion of its capabilities, right? Wouldn’t it be better to get a solid mid-range option that you can score at a discounted price instead?
Speaking of watching YouTube, this bad boy rocks a 13.1-inch LCD display with a high 2880 x 1800 resolution. It may be missing out on the deep blacks we so like in OLED panels, but it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the go with vibrant colors.
Well, if you agree with us, you’ll then be pleased to learn that a third-party seller at Walmart has slashed the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ by a whopping $195. This lets you treat yourself to the 128GB version of that capable mid-ranger for only $454.98, instead of splurging $649.99. And while the discount doesn’t come from Walmart directly, the retailer is the one responsible for the shipping. You’ll also be eligible for a free holiday return until January 31st in case you aren’t happy with your purchase.
In other words, the only thing that you should be worried about is not to miss out on this generous offer, as the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is among the best mid-range tablets money can buy.
We reviewed the tablet when it came out, and we quite like that its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver good enough performance to tackle most assignments without any hiccups. So, you’ll be able to browse the web in search of Christmas presents or stream YouTube videos without any issues.
Additionally, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for consuming content, all while its 90Hz refresh rate makes it feel responsive and snappy. Oh, and we almost forgot—you also receive an S Pen in the box, so that you can take notes faster and even sketch.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is an absolute no-brainer in our opinion. If you agree and it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save with this deal now before it’s too late!
